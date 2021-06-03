Head of PlayStation Studios, Herman Hulst, has said that while Sony “values” PC gamers, porting PlayStation games over to PC won’t “ever come at the expense” of building a solid lineup for consoles.

In an interview published on the PlayStation Blog, Hulst was quizzed about how PC fits into PlayStation Studios’ worldview, in response to which the executive stressed the importance of reaching audiences beyond the PlayStation ecosystem. He also revealed that Horizon Zero Dawn‘s PC release proved to be successful.

“We’re still early on in our planning for PC, and Horizon Zero Dawn has been very successful,” said Hulst. “I think it shows there’s an appetite from gamers outside the PlayStation ecosystem to experience the amazing portfolio of games that PlayStation fans have enjoyed for years. But I want to emphasize that PlayStation will remain the best place to play our PlayStation Studios titles at launch. But we do value PC gamers, and we’ll continue to look at the right times to launch each game.”

As an example, Hulst pointed out that Days Gone didn’t release on PC until two years after its PlayStation 4 launch. Nevertheless, he hopes that PC gamers will enjoy the Bend Studio title.

“And that’s the goal — we want to reach new gamers who haven’t yet experienced the great stories, characters, and worlds that we’ve built,” he concluded. “Releasing games on PC will not come ever at the expense of building an exciting lineup of great console games.”

Sony recently revealed in its corporate report that it’s working on releasing a PC version of Uncharted 4.

[Source: PS Blog]