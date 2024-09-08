PlayStation Enjoys a Diverse Portfolio of ‘Great Games,’ Says Hermen Hulst

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hermen Hulst has said that PlayStation’s portfolio of “great games” has become more diverse over the years, and the platform boasts a “bigger” community than ever before. Hulst made these comments during the latest episode of the official PlayStation podcast, where he and Team Asobi’s Nicolas Doucet talked about Astro Bot‘s successful launch.

Making PlayStation games in various genres is ‘massively important,’ says CEO

The podcast was focused on Astro Bot so it’s no surprise that Hulst didn’t bring up Concord, but the gaming community isn’t about to let that one go, especially since the podcast went live on the same day that Concord went dark… possibly for good.

“Game launches are massively important and they’re different for every team,” Hulst said while explaining his special interest in Astro Bot. “In my new role as a CEO of the Studio Business Group at SIE, I look a little bit more at the business aspect of a launch.”

Hulst went on to say that it’s very important for PlayStation Studios to target various genres, including the family market. “PlayStation has a bigger community than it’s ever had and I think our portfolio of great games is more diverse now,” Hulst continued. “But with the launch of Astro, I think what we’re doing is celebrating what PlayStation has made great over the years…it’s a celebration of joy and of collaboration.”