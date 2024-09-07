Sony Might Not Be Able to Save PS5’s Biggest Flop, Says Veteran Analyst

A veteran analyst has expressed doubts that Sony will be able to save PS5’s biggest flop by going free-to-play. Yes, we’re talking about Concord for the billionth time, but this speculation is noteworthy because it raises important questions about the game’s future. Sony suggested that it hasn’t given up on Concord entirely, but how can it be saved?

In order to turn its biggest flop around, Sony needs PS5 players willing to give it a shot

The analyst in question is none other than U.S. market expert Mat Piscatella. Speaking to IGN, Piscatella pointed out that Concord was completely rejected by players, and going free-to-play à la Foamstars might not be enough.

“On the one hand, the game and the IP were just so soundly rejected that one may think it unsalvageable,” Piscatella said. He then expressed some optimism, adding that since not many people know about Concord, “perhaps it could be brought back with a different model and a significant refresh.”

Piscatella isn’t wrong. As we pointed out before, Concord’s open beta was free, and it still failed to attract players. In order for Sony to turn things around, it needs players willing to try the game, and we’re not sure how that can happen.

At this point in time, it’s hard to imagine a scenario where Concord can make a successful comeback, and it remains to be seen if Sony wants to continue investing resources into something that was thoroughly rejected by players already.