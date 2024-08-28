Square Enix’s Flopped PS5 Exclusive Going Free-to-Play

Square Enix has announced that its Splatoon-like flopped PS5, PS4 exclusive will be going free-to-play. You’d be forgiven for forgetting that Foamstars exists despite its launch only earlier this year as part of February 2024’s PS Plus monthly lineup. In March, Foamstars became available for purchase via the PS Store, priced at $29.99.

Square Enix’s Foamstars to remain a PS5/PS4 console exclusive, it seems

In its announcement regarding Foamstars’ upcoming F2P transition on October 4th, Square Enix made no mention of any platforms other than the PS5 and PS4, which makes us wonder if it’ll remain a console exclusive for now.

Considering the fact that its PS Plus launch didn’t help much, we wonder if going F2P on the same platforms is enough to save Foamstars. Despite its resemblance to Nintendo’s hit Splatoon franchise, the game failed to woo players.

As for those who spent money on Foamstars, Square Enix will offer compensation in form of “Legacy Gift,” which includes the following:

12 exclusive color-variant Bubble Beastie skins

1 exclusive Slide Board design

1 title: “Legacy”

More details about Legacy Gift and how to unlock the DLC will be made available later.

Will you be trying Foamstars once it goes free-to-play? Let us know in the comments below.