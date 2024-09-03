Concord Going Offline This Week, Sony Issues Statement on Refunds

It seems PlayStation‘s attempt to break into live service gaming didn’t leave as much of a mark as the company hoped. Sony and Firewalk Studios have announced that Concord will go offline this week and refunds will be delivered to PC and PS5 players.

When does Concord go offline?

According to a PlayStation Blog post, Concord will go offline beginning September 6, 2024. Those who purchased can receive a full refund from the retailer it was purchased from for either PS5 or PC versions.

“While many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended,” said Firewalk Studios Game Director Ryan Ellis. “Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players.”

“While we determine the best path ahead, Concord sales will cease immediately and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased the game for PS5 or PC,” Ellis continued. “If you purchased the game for PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation Store or PlayStation Direct, a refund will be issued back to your original payment method.”

Players who purchased the game from the PlayStation Store or PlayStation Direct will automatically receive their refund. The Steam Store and Epic Games Store will issue refunds in the coming days. Customers who purchased a physical copy not directly from PlayStation will have to refer to that store’s refund process.

It does not seem the hero shooter is completely dead, as the statement mentions exploring options to “better reach our players.” However, once September 6 rolls around and players receive their refunds, the game will be inaccessible.

Concord originally released for PS5, and PC on August 23, 2024. With players only having two weeks to play the hero shooter, maybe The Last of Us Online would have been a safer bet.

(Source: PlayStation Blog)