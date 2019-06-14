Recently, there was a bit of confusion stirring about whether or not Wolfenstein: Youngblood will feature microtransactions. The short answer is that it will, but only with regards to cosmetic items. It appears Game Informer was caught up in the confusion confusion, since an article after a preview event suggested players would be able to purchase weapon upgrades and cosmetic items with real money. This misunderstanding has since been clarified on the game’s official Twitter page.

The following post on Wolfenstein’s Twitter account paints a clearer picture about Youngblood’s microtransactions:

You can not purchase weapon or ability upgrades with real money in #Wolfenstein: Youngblood. As you play, you will collect in-game currency called Silver to upgrade your equipment. Silver cannot be purchased with Gold Bars. pic.twitter.com/JFgLLdkkKn — Wolfenstein (@wolfenstein) June 13, 2019

Subsequent posts in the Twitter thread elaborated further. For one, Silver won’t be available for purchase with real money. Secondly, the Gold Bars will only be used to purchase cosmetics. Other fans within the thread inquired as to why microtransactions were were involved with this Wolfenstein entry at all, but have not yet received an answer. Considering this will be the first Wolfenstein title with microtransactions attached, the concerns are admittedly warranted.

The addition of microtransactions isn’t the only aspect of Wolfenstein changing with the new installment. BJ Blazkowicz does not star as the protagonist for this particular adventure. Instead, his twin daughters, Jess and Soph, lead a mission to rescue their notorious father in 1980’s Nazi-occupied Paris.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood’s development team serves as yet another alteration to the formula. While MachineGames remains involved, Arkane Lyon, the Deathloop studio, is offering a helping hand. Because of this, Dishonored fans are likely to spot a few level design similarities.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One this summer on July 26th.

[Source: Wolfenstein on Twitter via Game Informer]