Dead Space remake‘s senior producer, Phil Ducharme, has told IGN that Electronic Arts won’t repeat “mistakes” made in the series’ past, including the addition of microtransactions.

Dead Space 3 introduced microtransactions for the game’s weapon crafting system, much to players’ disappointment. Rest assured, EA Motive will “never” add microtransactions to the upcoming title.

“We’re looking at what can be taken and reinjected into the first game from a future standpoint,” said Ducharme. “We’re also learning from mistakes such as microtransactions, which we will not have, for instance, in our game.”

Elsewhere in the interview, EA Motive’s Roman Campos Oriola talked about the team’s approach to Dead Space remake, and drawing upon the original releases.

“For us, the foundation is the Dead Space 1 story. So, by default, that’s what is canon, but then there are some improvements that we want to make to that story,” Oriola told IGN. “And not necessarily improvements because those things were not really working in the original, more improvements because of what came after, and we’re like, ‘Aw man, that’s interesting if we could reference that, or if we could make a link to that.'”

Dead Space remake will also introduce accessibility options in line with modern games. Oriola pointed out that these elements were almost unheard of 12 years ago, and will open the franchise up to a wider audience starting with the remake.

Dead Space has yet to be dated. It’s expected to release sometime in 2023 for the PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

[Source: IGN]