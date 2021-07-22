The rumored Dead Space remake is confirmed. Being developed from the ground up by EA Motive, the next-gen exclusive remake is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, and will be a full remake of the original game.

EA Play Live concluded with the Dead Space remake trailer—which appears to be simply titled “Dead Space“—which confirmed that the game was in development for the new consoles and PC exclusively. Sorry PS4 and Xbox One players. Fortunately there’s plenty of time to still get your hands on a new console. EA Motive didn’t offer any word on a release date yet, which means it’s probably still pretty far out.

Check out the teaser below:

//INCOMING RIGLINK MESSAGE >>DISTRESS SIGNAL DETECTED

>> UPLOADING… Dismember your worst nightmare – limb by limb. Revisit the first #DeadSpace, rebuilt from the ground up by @MotiveStudio. pic.twitter.com/gTm2rb4AaO — Dead Space (@deadspace) July 22, 2021

The brief teaser, featuring in-engine footage, shows the haunting blood-soaked claustrophobic hallways of the USG Ishimura, a stranded ship infested with alien zombie creatures called Necromorphs. We see one emerge from a corpse in the shadows at the end of a hallway before the scene cuts to protagonist Isaac Clarke and the iconic blue life meter on his back. Another cut to a message scrawled in blood on a wall: “Cut off their limbs.” A mantra that is the only way to even have a chance at survival.

Finally we see the Ishimura floating adrift in space as the Dead Space logo comes up, and messaging at the bottom confirms that the game is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. (This line is not present on the individual trailers, but was shown during the EA Play Live reveal.)

Dead Space doesn’t currently have a release date or even a release window, but more information should be coming out of EA and EA Motive soon. Meanwhile, if you want to catch up on all the announcements from EA Play Live, you can watch the on-demand video of the stream.