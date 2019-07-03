During a recent interview with Game Informer, Monster Hunter: World Iceborne Director Daisuke Ichihara and Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto had a chance to answer 79 rapid-fire questions about the upcoming expansion. And while we won’t go into all of them, there are a handful of noteworthy nuggets of information that are worth reading.

Most importantly, it was confirmed that Iceborne would be the last Monster Hunter: World expansion. “Yes, Iceborne basically completes World so it will be the last expansion,” Tsujimoto said. When asked about whether the expansion will feature updates like the base game, he added, “Yeah, we’re still planning a lot of the updates for the future. But we think players will get a lot of enjoyment out of it, so stay tuned for details.”

“Right when you download Iceborne you can start playing with the new mechanics added to the game,” Tsujimoto said. “But for the story you have to finish Monster Hunter: World first.” This was in response to the question about when you can actually start playing the new content in the Iceborne expansion. It was also confirmed that players who own the Iceborne expansion can still play with people who don’t.

Additionally, Tsujimoto said that around half of the story in Iceborne will take place on the old continent, with the other half taking place in the new Hoarfrost Reach area.

Finally, Ichihara and Tsujimoto noted that they were surprised about Monster Hunter: World being the best-selling game in Capcom’s history. Though not confirmed by the duo, it’s easy to speculate that the team at Capcom is in the early stages of some sort of followup to World due to its success.

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne is an expansion that many are looking forward to. After its E3 2019 showing, it’s no wonder why. We got to go hands-on for around an hour and you can check out what we thought of this massive new addition to the game.

Monster Hunter: World Iceborne will release on September 6, 2019 for PS4 and elsewhere.

[Source: Game Informer]