Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s final DLC for Judgment of Atlantis won’t be out until July 16, 2019, but Ubisoft is already paving the way with patch 1.4.0.All the patch notes are here, going over the fixes being smoothed out ahead of the final add-on. Once you download the update, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will get in-game support for both The Fate of Atlantis and the upcoming Lost Tales of Greece quest.

So many issues have been ironed out in 1.4.0. One would cause the camera to twitch when pressing “next” during dialogue in the Story Creator mode, but it’s gone. Fixes to some glitches in The Fate of Atlantis DLC that would cause the Poisoner of Athens not to react to stealth attacks and a bug that would prevent players from completing the Keeper and Kyros quest are also here. You can also finally upgrade the Spear of Leonidas at a forge in the base game.

The full list of patch notes is as follows:

CONTENT

EPISODE 3 – JUDGMENT OF ATLANTIS – THE FATE OF ATLANTIS

Added in-game support for Judgment of Atlantis.

LOST TALES OF GREECE

Added in-game support for upcoming Lost Tales of Greece.

BUG FIXES

STORY CREATOR MODE

Addressed an issue where the camera was twitching when pressing “next” during a dialogue.

Removed mercenaries from the game when playing a Story.

Added an autosave when completing a Story.

Players will no longer be rewarded Abraxas after entering a Story Portal.

Addressed an issue that would display Kassandra lines instead of Alexios (and vice versa) when testing a Story.

The third tag in the Story info panel is now correctly aligned with the others and not obstructing the Story’s description.

Allied relations will be removed if players set a kill objective on the same NPC further down the line.

THE FATE OF ATLANTIS

[PC] Hades can no longer be fought again after switching worlds on a multi-monitor setup.

[PC] DLC Torment of Hades achievements are no longer locked in the Steam overlay if conditions are met.

Players are no longer able to carry the survivor in A Young Warrior’s Ghosts and throw her off a cliff, as she’s needed to finish the quest. … Trying hard not to judge that some of you even tried.

Addressed an issue in Idiot Hunt that caused the NPC to be missing from the cave.

Addressed an issue with the Poisoner of Athens that caused him to stop reacting to stealth attacks.

Addressed an issue in The Warrior, the Eagle Bearer that prevented players from teleporting from the unique realm immediately after reaching the area.

Addressed an issue that caused players to be stuck in place if an Isu adrenalin freeze cancelled the player’s Rain of Arrows.

The player will now die accordingly if they activate Ares Madness and then jump off a bridge. “Only death can pay for life.”

Enemies will continue attacking when players combine Vanish Enhanced and Rapid Fire Arrows.

Addressed an issue in Dark Horse that prevented the next objective from appearing.

Sentinel beam audio tracks will no longer trigger multiple times.

The Shadow of Nyx effect will now stop when interacting with any stele.

Improved Steles interaction animation when carrying objects.

The “Damage Against Isu” perk will no longer be limited to the Elysium realm.

Addressed an issue in Keeper and Kyros that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue that prevented the DLC: Enhanced Club challenge from unlocking when conditions are met.

Addressed an issue in Daddy’s Home that prevented players from completing the quest.

Addressed an issue in A Growing Perception that caused parts of its objective to not be completed.

LEGACY OF THE FIRST BLADE

Addressed an issue that prevented Nestor’s clues to update in the menu.

Ensured that Gergis the Herald stays with Hades after the Smoke & Fury quest disappeared.

Addressed an issue in Persian Puppetry that prevented the quest objective to update.

Addressed an issue in The Simple Life that prevented players from starting the mission.

Players will now receive the Armor-Piercing Spear of the Unbreakable after killing Megakreon.

MAIN GAME

GAMEPLAY

Addressed an issue that prevented players from upgrading the Spear of Leonidas at the forge.

Players will no longer take fire damage when the Mighty Visage is equipped.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from being able to confirm the kill on Zoisme.

Addressed an issue causing arrows to be stuck in your hand when meeting certain conditions.

QUEST

Addressed an issue that prevented players from completing Sins of the Past.

Addressed an issue that prevented Ostracized from appearing.

Addressed an issue that prevented the quest Memories Awoken from completing when the initial forge cutscene was skipped.

Addressed an issue that caused Deimos to stop attacking the player after he’s performed Fury of Blood.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from continuing with A Family Legacy quest.

Eurylochos will now leave the ship in Sirens are a Boys Best Friend.

Addressed a rare issue that could cause players to be missing all main story quests after loading a save.

Addressed an issue with the cultist Hermippos that prevented players from confirming the kill.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from interacting with the cultist Podarkes.

Addressed an issue in Writhing Dead that prevented players from completing the quest in NG+.

Addressed an issue in Island of Misfortune that prevented players from paying drachmae to Xenia.

Addressed an issue that prevented players from completing Ashes to Ashes.

Addressed an issue in Blood and Taxes, leading to incorrect voice overs.

Addressed an issue in Stairway to Olympus that prevented the post-boss fight cutscene from playing.

Addressed an issue in Modern Day where Layla could become stuck on a blue cloth.

Addressed an issue in Public Opinion that caused the NPC to be invisible in cutscenes.

USER INTERFACE

Addressed various issues with the user interface.

Pit Fighter’s Boots will now have warrior stats, as intended.

Addressed an issue where ship upgrades would change from 100% to 1% under certain conditions.

Loadouts slots will now unlock as intended when purchased.

Addressed an issue with a lowered weakening amount when the DLC 2.1 is installed.

Addressed an issue where several Ainigmata Ostraka wouldn’t be displayed as completed when the conditions are met.

Players will no longer be able to duplicate the Hero’s sword in the ship storage. We. See. You.

The “Switching Realms” message will now correspond with its actual key bindings.

The Oracle gear items will now use their intended set data.

The Sacred Covering will now be consistent between gameplay and inventory.

ABILITIES, ENGRAVINGS & PERKS

Addressed an issue that could prevent players from chaining Rush Assassinations.

Players will no longer become invulnerable after synchronizing a viewpoint with Rage ability triggered.

Addressed an issue with the Rain of Destruction that prevented it from being used under certain circumstances.

Addressed an issue when entering the area of effect of Artemis Trickery while carrying a paralyzed NPC that could lead to animation issues.

GRAPHICS, AUDIO & ANIMATION

Addressed several misplaced textures.

[Source: Ubisoft]