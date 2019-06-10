The leaks about Ubisoft planning a Story Creator Mode for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey were indeed true. Even better, at the start of Ubisoft’s E3 2019 conference, the Ubisoft Quebec development team launched the mode. That’s right, you can jump into the new mode right now across all platforms and for free.

For a glimpse of what to expect from the new addition to Odyssey, check out the launch trailer for Story Creator Mode in the video linked below:

Story Creator Mode is exactly what it sounds like. Using creator tools, Ubisoft Quebec is allowing players to take Odyssey’s narrative into their own hands. This comes to fruition by crafting a series of quests that work to complete a story arc. Players write the dialogue themselves and choose characters from the main game for whatever purpose they see fit. When all is said and done, the new story can then be shared to other Assassin’s Creed Odyssey adventurers.

Because the dialogue tools are based upon those featured in the main game, players have a number of options at their disposal. Thus, branching dialogue trees, roleplaying, and a number of objective types are all possibilities.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Assassin’s Creed on Twitter]