Released a couple weeks ago for PC virtual reality platforms and Oculus Quest, Penn & Teller VR: Frankly Unfair, Unkind, Unnecessary & Underhanded (Penn & Teller VR: F U, U, U, & U for short) is now available on PlayStation VR. Featuring all of the same “bits” as the PC game, Penn & Teller VR is a game about all performance art and deception. The “magic” is in how much your friends and family will trust you after you’ve put them through the paces of these 14 pranks.

Before pranking friends and family, the performer will watch through video presentations by Penn & Teller themselves, showing how to perform each of the tricks. Once you’ve got a good handle on what the “chump” will be seeing, you’ll place your unsuspecting friend inside the headset while getting some different prompts on your TV that will allow you to pull off these bits. You can also read the entirety of Moby Dick in the game. Seriously, just check out the launch trailer:

You’ll perform everything from “basic” card tricks to Houdini’s famous water escape. Well, your unsuspecting victim will be performing the water escape while you stifle laughs as they struggle through the prank. There’s even a whole bit that’s just about window washing and the kinds of things one might see while peering through the glass, though the conclusion of that one kind of takes a dive. The bits range from harmless chuckles to really mean pranks that I probably won’t play on my wife for fear of having to sleep on the couch.

We got a chance to check out Penn & Teller VR: F U, U, U, & U at E3 last month and we’ll also be reviewing the game once we can wrangle up a few chumps to take part in the comedic deception.

Penn & Teller VR: Frankly Unfair, Unkind, Unnecessary & Underhanded is only $19.99 on the PlayStation Store and requires a PSVR headset (and gullible friends) to play. You’ll also need a pair of Move controllers to play most of the bits. I mean, what better way to showcase VR to people who have never tried it than with a good prank, right? It’s sure to be a memorable first experience.

Do you plan on picking up Penn & Teller VR: F U, U, U, & U for all of your summer get togethers?