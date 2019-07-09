PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – July 9, 2019

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

July’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

PS4 Games

4K Brain Breaker

ACA NEOGEO CYBER-LIP

Arcade Archives Ninja Spirit

Bouncy Bullets

OVIVO

Pic-a-Pix Color 2

Pool Nation

Sea of Solitude

Stranger Things 3: The Game

The Lost Legends of Redwall: The Scout

They are Billions

PS4 Add-on Content

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle Free Costumes

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Operation Apocalypse Z Map Pack

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Tifa

Fallout 76 QuakeCon Atom Bundle

Hitman 2: Santa Fortuna

Idle Champions Asharra’s Starter Pack Delina’s Starter Pack

Rocksmith Remastered – The Pretty Reckless Pack

PS Vita Games

Bouncy Bullets

Pic-a-Pix Color 2

