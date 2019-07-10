Yes, another Splinter Cell rumor has emerged. However, this is definitely one of the more intriguing ones that have come to pass. A Splinter Cell revival is reportedly being developed, though in a somewhat surprising move, it will be a VR-exclusive title. Even more surprising, it won’t be found on the PlayStation VR, but will instead be an Oculus exclusive.

The original rumor came from The Information (you’ll need to give your email address to read the article). Allegedly, in an effort to beef up its gaming slate, Oculus owner Facebook has singed a deal with Ubisoft to bring exclusive games to its platform. So far, this deal only comprises two titles, an Assassin’s Creed game and this new Splinter Cell title. Outside of the games themselves, no other details were given.

The thought of an Oculus-exclusive Splinter Cell game will likely be a bit of a double-edged sword. A new Splinter Cell game has been a wish for many gamers, as the series hasn’t seen an entry since 2013’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist. However, having it be an Oculus exclusive probably wasn’t what people had in mind for a revival. As a platform that has a somewhat limited install base, there’s a chance that many Splinter Cell fans won’t be able to play this game.

At this point, it’s unknown if these Ubisoft-published games would eventually migrate to other platforms in the future. However, as this is part of a deal that Mark Zuckerberg was apparently personally involved in, there’s a chance these could remain Oculus exclusives in perpetuity.

Splinter Cell rumors have become as common as Grand Theft Auto VI rumors. The most recent chatter sparked after The Division 2’s Creative Director gave his Twitter account a Splinter Cell rumor. However, recent reports indicated that Ubisoft does not have a game in development. Of course, there’s a chance the opposite could be true.

