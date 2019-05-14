Ubisoft doesn’t exactly have the best reputation for keeping its upcoming titles under wraps. As we saw recently with the new Ghost Recon, a leaked Ubisoft title is as common an occurrence as an open world map full of icons. Today, the latest possible leak from Ubisoft is set to finally fulfill the Walmart Canada prophecy, since what we’re dealing with here is the long-awaited next Splinter Cell. Don’t get your hopes up yet, though. This “leak” comes from a candid tweet from Division 2 creative director Julian Gerighty, which Ubisoft PR is currently calling a joke. Oops!

It all started earlier today when Gerighty sent the following tweet out of nowhere:

Of course, with no other context, the whole internet and gaming mediasphere flipped its collective lid, since as far as anyone could tell, our boy just confirmed a new Splinter Cell out of the blue. That seems like an odd thing to do just ahead of E3, and sure enough, a statement from Ubisoft PR soon followed. To quote IGN, the statement read as follows: “Julian was obviously joking as Julian likes to do. It looks like our creative directors are having fun right now. We do not have any announcements to make at this time.” The wine glasses in the tweet’s images certainly imply the group was having a good time. For all we know, this statement could be about all Ubisoft could come up with as a smokescreen for the goofiest leak of all time, or it’s 100% sincere and we’re all having a laugh at the expense of Splinter Cell fans.

Either way, what we do know is that somebody is in a little bit of trouble:

Ok – plz don’t retweet. I may be in trouble. — Julian Gerighty (@jgerighty) May 14, 2019