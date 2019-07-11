Players were taking advantage of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s new Story Creator tool to farm XP and Ubisoft has issued a statement about it via its forums. Ubisoft is of the mind that players should not be using the tool to exploit the game and will be going to great lengths to prevent this going forward. People were making many “farming quests” that would exploit the Story Creator tool in order to help others gain large amounts of XP.

Ubisoft mentioned that the exploits “risk jeopardizing the overall quality, integrity, and purpose of Story Creator Mode,” and make creative levels less visible to the community. It wants to reward creativity and will be issuing a fix to prevent these XP farming creations from being so effective. In addition, the company has stated that it will be updating the Creator Mode’s terms of use to help prevent this from occurring in the future.

Here’s a list of fixes that Ubisoft will be issuing:

XP farming quests will not appear in our automatic recommendation system – this includes the Hall of Fame and the trending section.

Stories that are reported for exploitation or cheating will be hidden moving forward.

Our terms of use will be updated to reflect the misuse of the tool.

We will be sanctioning those who continue to willingly and intentionally misuse the tool.

Implement further solutions with upcoming title updates. We will share more information as we near these updates.

Based on the reception online, many members of the community seemed to be displeased with Ubisoft’s stance. One ResetEra user said “it’s a single player game. People farming xp aren’t hurting anyone.” Another user asked, “I guess because XP is a part of their monetization right?” Whichever side of the fence you fall on, it’s clear the developers had an idea in mind and many players were going against it.

It was not stated when the fixes would be rolling out, but we will let you know when Ubisoft announces an official date. What do you make of Ubisoft’s stance on XP farming using the game’s creation tools? Does it bother you? Let us know!

[Source: Ubisoft]