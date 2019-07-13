DOOM Eternal executive producer, Marty Stratton, has said that id Software is well-equipped to handle the next generation of hardware despite targeting a current-gen release for the upcoming title.

In an interview with Video Games Chronicle, Stratton stopped short of confirming any future plans but did say that the developer’s tech is “so scalable” that it gives the team “a great advantage.”

Responding to a question about id Software’s preparedness for next-gen hardware, Stratton said:

Our tech is so scalable…it’s again a great advantage for us. That team is seeing the stuff years down the road and because they take such pride in how optimised the engine is, they make sure it runs on everything from a Switch to the highest end PC. It’s great because they take an equal amount of pride from that range. They will be the first to read all of the reviews about how the game is performing on the highest end, down to the fact that it runs on past-gen consoles.

When asked what he thinks of Sony and Microsoft’s plans for high-bandwidth SSDs, Stratton said that it’s “exciting” to see console manufacturers build better tools to make better games, and that there are no barriers to entry for developers or consumers anymore.

Talking about ray tracing in next-gen games, Stratton said that id Software will “probably get into that further down the road” with DOOM Eternal and expressed confidence in his rendering team. However, for now, the studio is focused on getting the game out for current-gen consoles.

DOOM Eternal will release on November 22, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Google Stadia, and PC.

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]