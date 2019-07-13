The developer behind Project Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story has claimed that the game might be the last ever PlayStation Vita release.

Inspired by games like Fatal Frame and Clock Tower, Project Sense was successfully funded on Kickstarter last year, and is due out on the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita in early 2020. In a Kickstarter update discussing the release window, ProjectSenseDev suggested that Sony has a cut-off point for new Vita releases set sometime early next year.

“Development is going very well, we just want to deliver the best game we can in the best way possible,” wrote the studio. “A few extra months assures that. For those wondering about the Vita release, as far as we are aware, everything is still good and set in stone for the release; we may be cutting it close, but we still – according to what we have access to on our dev/publisher dashboard with Sony – are going to make the cut-off. We might be the last game ever released on Vita!”

At the moment, it’s unclear if the cut-off point is for physical releases, digital releases, or both. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

Project Sense is a 2.5D game set in Hong Kong in 2083. The protagonist is a young woman named Mei Lin Mak who gets “dragged into a maelstrom of supernatural horror” and has to resolve a century-old mystery while questioning reality. The game’s story draws inspiration from Chinese folklore and also explores an industrial future.

[Source: Kickstarter via Jack of All Controllers]