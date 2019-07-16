Walmart has launched its own version of Amazon Prime Day: “The Big Save.” It features a selection of video games and electronics available at a discounted rate. Although Walmart’s selection of savings is nowhere near as impressive as what can be found through Amazon, there are a wide variety of discounted games you should be aware of.

Below, you’ll find a list of noteworthy titles and their respective sale prices:

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $29.99

Destiny 2 – $5.99

Overwatch – $23.99

NBA 2K19 – $19.99

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – $27.99

RAGE 2 – $39.99

The Sims 4 – $19.99

FIFA 19 – $19.99

Middle Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition – $14.99

Hitman 2 – $29.99

God of War – $19.99

Days Gone – $39.99

Resident Evil 2 – $37.99

MLB The Show 19 – $39.82

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition – $25.00

Far Cry 5 – $20.99

Kingdom Hearts 3 – $24.99

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $21.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider – $19.99

Nier: Automata – $24.98

Metro Exodus – $29.99

Jump Force – $39.94

Devil May Cry 5 – $39.99

Tetris Effect – $26.28

Anthem – $19.99

DOOM Eternal (preorder) – $49.94

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB System with HyperX PS4 Cloud Headset – $348.99

PlayStation 4 Slim with addition Crystal Dualshock 4 Controller – $299.00

The full list of Walmart deals can be found here.

If there’s nothing for you through Walmart, you can turn to Amazon for its Prime Day sales. We’ve complied a list of the best Prime Day deals on items like a PS4 Pro system, PSVR bundle, and a slew of games like Bloodborne, Until Dawn, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. Amazon also has a sale on 12-month PS Plus memberships that you can check out here. Finally, Prime Day brings us the lowest price on the PlayStation Classic ever, which you can find here.

Whichever retailer you choose, there are no shortage of discounts on video games, accessories, and systems for you to enjoy. Make sure you take your time and comparison shop, to be certain you are getting the best deals.

Got anything you plan on picking up? Let us know!

[Source: Game Rant]