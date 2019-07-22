Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Alternate Level States Detailed

Playtonic Games, the developer behind Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, just released a new trailer that revealed another new element that will be included in the game. The new trailer shows off the ability to trigger “alternate level states,” which will change a level that you’ve already completed into something entirely different. This will give players a reason to jump back in and see what’s changed.

One example kicked off in the trailer after a player redirected a stream of water over top of the “Gasping Glade” level. This turned it into an alternate version of the level called “Gasping Glade – Grown.” Instead of being a dry, arid, landscape, it was then teeming with trees and an abundance of foliage, providing a visual upgrade and new experiences.

Another example of this mechanic involved freezing a cloud NPC that was near the “Buzzsaw Falls” level. This resulted in the level becoming “Buzzsaw Falls – Frozen.” The alternate version is riddled with icy paths and rolling ice balls, which the player will have to avoid.

Have a look at the new trailer for yourself! One of the most important parts about this alternate state feature is that instead of just 20 levels, triggering a different viewpoint ends up giving people 40 levels to go through in the game.

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair will come to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC at the end of 2019. The game is a sequel to 2017’s Yooka-Laylee. However, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is not a 3D platformer like its predecessor, but rather a 2.5D side-scrolling platformer with a 3D hub world that has a top-down view.

[Source: Youtube]