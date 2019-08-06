The stunning fantasy RPG Decay of Logos finally has a solid release date. Originally meant to release back in the fall 2018, the game is currently scheduled to launch in a few weeks. Publisher Rising Star Games (Little Dragon’s Café) and developer Amplify Creations will first release Decay of Logos on the PlayStation 4 on August 27th. The RPG is slated to hit the Nintendo Switch soon thereafter on August 29th. Finally, PC and Xbox One players will get their hands on the title on August 30th.

Get a good look at what Decay of Logos has to offer in the release date announcement trailer below:

Evidenced by the trailer above, Decay of Logos takes many cues from other pop culture hallmarks. For instance, as noted in a past developer blog, gameplay is most notably inspired by the likes of Dark Souls and The Legend of Zelda. The title also visually takes inspiration from Shadow of the Colossus. All of these influences and more are set in a Nordic folklore-esque world, with J.R.R. Tolkien’s work serving as another source of inspiration.

Ada takes center stage in Decay of Logos. Early in the game, the young adventurer will set out with her elk companion, with whom a mystical bond will be formed, to uncover the truth about why her village was demolished by the Crimson Knights. Like any other odyssey, obstacles of varying types will stand in Ada’s way, including that of dark and unexplainable forces.

The game places an emphasis on exploration and combat, the latter of which is said to be especially challenging. At the same time, players should also find the defensive and offensive gameplay rewarding. The risk-reward combat mechanics will see players battle foes with short and long weapons, each with differing combos, magic abilities, and move-sets.

