CD Projekt RED’s Lead Quest Designer, Pawel Sasko, has said that Cyberpunk 2077 will tell a “movie-like” story that explores difficult subjects for a mature audience.

In an interview published on YouTube last week and translated recently via Redditor TheNeonArcade, Sasko said that the game will touch upon topics that are relevant in the modern day, and that CD Projekt RED’s products aren’t designed for children.

According to the translator, here’s what was discussed in the interview:

Their [CD Projekt RED’s] goal is to tell a movie-like story for an adult audience, touching subjects that we face in our times. He [Sasko] specifies that their games are not toys and are not for children. He says in today’s culture, we try to avoid difficult subjects but they will not shy away from these. In fact, he says the game is loaded with them – they want people to think for themselves and it will be up to us to decide what our morality is. He then continues by saying the game will allow you to look at things from different perspectives so knowing them it will rarely be a black and white situation we find ourselves in. The goal is to keep the player on the edge of their seat by telling a breathtaking story.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 16, 2020. It was recently confirmed that creator Mike Pondsmith will make an appearance in the game.

[Source: YouTube via Reddit]

