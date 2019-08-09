Keanu Reeves won’t be the only special appearance in CD Projekt RED’s Cyberpunk 2077. Cyberpunk 2020 creator Mike Pondsmith will appear in the RPG as well. However, his role may be significantly smaller than Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand. We also don’t know who Pondsmith will play in the sci-fi title.

The creator confirmed his Cyberpunk 2077 appearance during an interview for the September 2019 issue of Official Xbox Magazine. Apparently, he originally recorded a certain role for CD Projekt RED, but those plans were scrapped. Instead, the studio brought Pondsmith in for something else. Pondsmith said, “I have a role. I actually recorded for one role, but they came up with a different one for me. But I can’t tell you much more than that. And I’m telling you that because there are a lot of fans who are going, ‘He better be in the game somewhere.'”

While Pondsmith refused to divulge specifics, he did get one quick joke in, saying, “So I’m in the game. I’m figuring what happens is, you know, at some point, [Johnny Silverhand] is playing his guitar and I’ll come out and play my bass [laughs].” At this point, we can only guess as to what part the creator will actually play in the experience.

Truth be told, not much is known about any of Cyberpunk 2077’s characters, aside from the protagonist V and Johnny Silverhand. It’s possible some information on this front will begin surfacing soon, as CD Projekt will publicly release the E3 2019 demo during PAX West later this month.

Cyberpunk 2077 is due out early next year for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on April 16, 2019. Shortly after the game’s launch, fans will be able to get their hands on a lore book from Dark Horse, The World of Cyberpunk 2077. The companion book will release on April 21st for $39.99.

[Source: Official Xbox Magazine via GamingBolt]