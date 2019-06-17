The demo shown for Cyberpunk 2077 behind-closed-doors at E3 2019 seems that, much like its predecessor, it is quite the doozy. During E3, rumblings suggested the public would get to see the same footage at this year’s Gamescom, which will kick off on August 20th. However, CD Projekt RED’s Community Lead, Marcin Momot, has confirmed otherwise. Cyberpunk 2077’s extended gameplay demo will actually be shown during PAX West 2019, which will start on August 30th and end on September 2nd.

Momot clarified the date on Twitter, following the Gamescom release speculation from another post. Check out the posts linked below:

It’s going to happen exactly during PAX West. 🙂 — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) June 12, 2019

As many may recall, the demo was not the only reason Cyberpunk 2077 stole the show during E3. Keanu Reeves’ reveal in the game’s trailer, alongside his taking the stage at Xbox’s conference, counts among the event’s most hyped highlights. The actor won’t merely play the role of a cool cameo character, either. His number of lines will be second only to that of Cyberpunk 2077’s main protagonist, making Reeves central to the overall experience.

Based on the little that’s publicly known about his role, it sounds as if Reeves’ character, Johnny Silverhand, will be to Cyberpunk 2077’s lead character what Joker is to Batman in Batman: Arkham Knight. Thankfully, the wait to judge for ourselves is slowly coming to an end.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release next year for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on April 16h, 2020. Fans interested in getting a head start can preorder their copy online and at various retailers now. Those who want to spend extra on CD Projekt RED’s upcoming release can do so with the title’s Collector’s Edition, which costs $250. It, too, is currently available for preorder. Apparently, it’s already selling well, so those who are interested should probably act fast.

