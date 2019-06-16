Data aggregation company Thinknum has compiled sales data from Amazon and GameStop, revealing that Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy VII Remake preorders soared during E3 week.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s Collectors Edition preorders beat gift cards at GameStop, which is quite a feat considering gift cards are the retailer’s best-selling items. The top ten items sold at GameStop last week are as follows:

Cyberpunk 2077 Collectors Edition (PlayStation 4) PlayStation Store $10 Gift Card Cyberpunk 2077 Collectors Edition (Xbox One) PlayStation Store $20 Gift Card PlayStation Store $50 Gift Card POP! Games: Disney’s Kingdom Hearts – Sora (Lion Form) – E3 2019 Limited Edition Final Fantasy VII Remake Deluxe Edition $5 Xbox Gift Card $20 Xbox Gift Card POP! Games: The Witcher III – Ciri (Glow) – E3 2019 Limited Edition

On Amazon, it was Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s Deluxe Edition that dominated the charts, beating the $10 PlayStation Store Gift Card. Amazon’s best-sellers last week were as follows:

Final Fantasy VII Remake – PlayStation 4 Deluxe Edition $10 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code] PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] Nintendo Amiibo – Link: The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening Series – Switch The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – Nintendo Switch $20 PlayStation Store Gift Card [Digital Code] Xbox Live Gold: 12 Month Membership [Digital Code] The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening: Dreamer Edition – Nintendo Switch Marvel’s Spider-Man – PlayStation 4 Nintendo Amiibo – Snake – Super Smash Bros. Series – Switch

Any surprises for our readers in these lists? Let us know if you preordered any games during E3.

[Source: Thinknum via Games Indsustry]

