Vambrace: Cold Soul released for PC back in May, but this story-driven rogue-like finally has a release date for consoles. It will release digitally on August 28, 2019 for the Xbox One and August 29th for the PS4 and Switch. Because Japan is extra special, they will be able to buy a physical copy for the PlayStation 4 as well.

Publisher Headup Games describes the title as a “follow-up” to Devespresso Games’ The Coma: Recut, yet it is not a sequel or even a spiritual successor. Instead of survival horror, Vambrace embraces a Gothic style of horror and focuses upon narrative and strategy. The publisher additionally promises “multi-class party building mechanics, punishing rogue-like expeditions, and an immersive story with high replayability.”

Build your party from ye olde recruiting board, craft new items from the old, maybe actually give your party equipment, and set out on various missions. Rinse and repeat for seven chapters of incredibly rich story.

It sounds like it’s a good thing consoles had some time to wait, as Vambrace has had numerous patches since its release on PC, including the following:

Rebalanced enemy encounters, chapter flow, and boss encounters.

Additional character skill upgrades with items.

Additional character skills options in combat.

More monster types to deepen the game’s combat strategy.

Reworked UI that displays hireling stats and skills.

New items and relics.

Three grades of Bullion Chips which can be sold for gold.

A fast-forward option during combat and trap encounters.

The addition of Shelters between Neighborhoods for reliable spots to heal your team.

The ability to equip and unequip items on the field.

Adjustable difficulty levels.

A basic New Game + option.

Several bug fixes and text updates.

Need more info? Check out the launch trailer below.

[Source: Gematsu]