Another week, another Fortnite update. Today’s update includes bug fixes and tweaks across the game’s Battle Royale, Creative, and Save the World modes. Most notably, Epic Games has brought back Retail Row and zombies.

The Mega Mall is now Retail Row, with store discounts and zombies that make the Black Friday shoppers look sane. At least the zombies (okay, fine, Fiends) are only shopping. Players won’t find them anywhere else in the game.

Check it out for yourself in the trailer below.

Also new is the World Run Limited Time Mode. Sixteen players across four teams will race across hazardous terrain filled with traps to collect coins. The first team to dodge, dip, dive, duck, and dodge to 30 coins wins the round. If both teams collect 30 coins, the team that did it faster will be the winner.

Other notable new features include the ability to use The B.R.U.T.E. in Creative mode, as well as two new characters in Save the World mode.

The patch notes are extensive, but if you’d like to read them all, here you go:

BATTLE ROYALE

WHAT’S NEW?

Retail Row

A Rift Zone has turned Mega Mall back into Retail Row, and prices have dropped significantly. These discounts come at the cost of increased danger — bargain-crazed Fiends are spawning in the Rift Zone, and they want the shopping center all to themselves.

World Run LTM

Dip, dodge, and duck through treacherous traps, lava pits, and more to become the world’s fastest lane runner. 16 players race to complete the course. The first team to collect 30 coins wins!

LIMITED TIME MODES

World Run LTM

Team Type: Squads | Respawning: On

16 Players.

4 Teams.

The team to collect 30 coins fastest wins. In the event that two teams collect the same amount of coins, the team that was faster will win.



WEAPONS + ITEMS

Unvaulted only in the Sword Fight Squads and Duos LTMs: Infinity Blade Reduced the environmental damage from 10000 to 600.

Increased the number of resource stacks contained in Chests in Tilted Town from 1 to 3.

B.R.U.T.E. updates: Added a targeting laser that appears as players load and fire missiles. In addition to the B.R.U.T.E.’s gunner, this laser is visible to opponents and teammates. This is to help give clarity to all players on where a gunner is aiming their rockets before they’re fired. Improved visual and audio feedback during the self-destruct sequence. B.R.U.T.E.s can now be entered directly from glider mode. Updated B.R.U.T.E. spawn logic for large team respawn game modes. B.R.U.T.Es will now spawn intermittently throughout the match instead of waiting for Storm phases to end. B.R.U.T.E.s abandoned in the Storm will self-destruct after 30 seconds. B.R.U.T.E.s will reappear on the minimap after 15 seconds if no player is in either seat.

On Saturday, August 10, we lowered the spawn rates of the B.R.U.T.E. per Storm circle in Arena and Tournament playlists. We will continue to monitor the impact of this change in advance of next weekend’s Champion Series event. Beginning of Match 21.5% chance that between 1-3 B.R.U.T.Es will spawn Previously was 100% chance that between 2-4 B.R.U.T.Es would spawn Storm 1 44% chance that between 1-4 B.R.U.T.Es will spawn Previously was 100% chance that between 2-4 B.R.U.T.Es would spawn Storm 2 40% chance that between 1-2 B.R.U.T.Es will spawn Previously was 100% chance that between 1-3 B.R.U.T.Es would spawn Storm 3 40% chance that between 1-2 B.R.U.T.Es will spawn Previously was 66% chance that 2 B.R.U.T.Es would spawn Storm 4 10% chance that 1 B.R.U.T.E will spawn Previously was 50% chance that 1 B.R.U.T.E would spawn Storm 5 3% chance that 1 B.R.U.T.E will spawn Previously was 10% chance that 1 B.R.U.T.E would spawn



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue in which opponents’ B.R.U.T.E.s would sometimes not be visible.

B.R.U.T.E.s can no longer be used to traverse the map faster than intended.

The turn rate of B.R.U.T.E.’s turret is no longer framerate-dependent.

GAMEPLAY

Retail Row A Rift Zone has replaced the Mega Mall POI with Retail Row. Retail Row now spawns hordes of Fiends who charge at players. Fiends may drop a weapon, consumable, or ammo upon being eliminated. Fiends cannot go outside the Retail Row Rift Zone.

Chests and ammo containers will now open when destroyed. Known issue: Destroying a Chest or ammo container by destroying the object it is placed on will not open it. We plan to have this issue resolved in the v10.20 update.



Bug Fixes

The Week 1 and Week 2 Hidden Battle Stars can now be collected.

Fixed an issue in which the Bush would reset its displayed equip timer if the player tried to activate it multiple times. (Players would still be able to equip the Bush at the intended time, but the displayed timer would be incorrect.)

Fixed an issue in which Supply Drop smoke would not appear if the box was not in sight.

Trees no longer turn into different kinds of trees upon being damaged. This includes snow-covered trees no longer turning into non-snow-covered trees.

Fixed an issue in which Chests would sometimes already be broken or opened at the start of a match.

The “Welcome to Tilted Town” message no longer loops when players enter/exit Titled Town. It also no longer overlaps Storm warnings.

Walking over in-motion Bottle/Fancy Flip Toys no longer causes a camera issue.

EVENTS

Pushed a fix on August 5 to address an Arena matchmaking issue causing players to be matched within a wider Hype range than intended. Because players are now matched within a narrower Hype range, some players may experience longer queue times. This is to ensure higher-quality matches.



PLAYGROUND

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue involving Chests being unopenable in Tilted Town.

PERFORMANCE

Further improved performance to reduce the chance of players landing on POIs with a low level of detail.

ART + ANIMATION

Plastic Patroller Outfit Visual Update Added mud smears, wear and tear, and a brighter outline. These changes were added to prevent this Outfit from providing a camouflage effect in certain areas of the map, which was making it very difficult to see. All players who previously purchased this Outfit will have the option to refund it without using a Refund Token if they choose to do so. Note: This refund option will be available for 30 days, with the timer starting after your next login.

Updated the Mecha Team Leader Outfit’s idle animation to its original version.

Bug Fixes

Improved the visuals of the Emotical Wrap on weapons.

AUDIO

Enabled reverb on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

UI

Contextual Tutorial System A tip system designed to help guide and teach players new to Battle Royale. This system displays tips to players during matches. Each tip appears in situations it is most relevant to. Can be toggled “On” or “Off” in the Game Settings tab. It is set to “On” by default.

Updated the Item Shop background.

Bug Fixes

The tiles for completed Missions no longer display “0%” and are no longer missing a check mark.

Suggested Challenges on the map screen no longer take up the entire space or show level-up Missions.

The tiles for Limited Time Missions no longer display “Soon” when it should display the time remaining.

REPLAY

In the Battle Map camera mode, the tracking now smoothly follows the path instead of jumping large steps.

Disabled Storm post-processing in Battle Map.

Added keyboard bindings to change the playback speed in replays. G now increases the playback speed, and Shift+G now decreases the playback speed.

Bug Fixes

Changing the options for the Battle Map camera mode no longer resets the camera placement.

Battle Map no longer switches to a third-person view when the Battle Bus launches.

Disabled Squad visibility option in Battle Map when viewing a Solo match.

MOBILE

Push notifications system The system can be managed in the device settings or in-game settings to toggle “On” and “Off.”

Safe zone will be respected on iOS X devices on the Battle Pass page.

Auto fire will now be applied to players with a Bush equipped.

Teammates and Quickbar HUDs will be displayed when spectating.

“Quit” button has been removed on the log out screen.

A single tap is needed to open the Map after it has been closed with ”X” at the top of the screen.

“Push To Talk” button is back while on the Battle Bus.

Bug Fixes

Resolved a crashing issue that would occur when leaving the game in the background after completing a match on Android.

Resolved a crashing issue that would occur when the device was put in sleep mode for more than 10 seconds on iOS.

B.R.U.T.E. buttons are now named appropriately.

When players are selecting a match mode, no secondary selection border will appear.

The “Decline” button in the HUD layout tool will correctly remove any changes made.

The “Show Help” button will dismiss when entering the Battle Bus.

The Item Shop page will be centered for devices in 4:3 resolution.

The Battle Pass page indicator won’t duplicate.

The “Quick Heal” Button will not appear when players are in a Downed But Not Out state.

Autofire with Scoped Revolver correctly fires.

Pressing “X” on the Map to close it won’t disable right-stick functionality for the ‘Razer: Raiju’ controller.

Keyboard’s text box won’t stay on screen after locking and unlocking the screen while writing a gifting message on Android.

We’ve made graphical improvements in the following areas: View All Rewards screen from the Battle Pass Spray Sale Glider Tac Bats Harvesting Tool Yonder Outfit variant Atmosphere Backpack Catalyst Outfit eyes Vendetta Outfit Updated to look the same as it does other platforms.



CREATIVE

WHAT’S NEW?

The B.R.U.T.E.

Now usable in Creative! Unleash mechanical mayhem in your games.

Manage Your Islands

Run out of space to build your new creations? You can now add and remove islands at will.

Camera Filter

Adds a post-processing effect to players’ screens while they play.

ISLANDS

Updated Island Select menu. Create up to 50 islands. Islands available: Temperate, Meadow, Arctic, Frosty Fortress, Ice Lake, Canyon, Wasteland, Tropical, Rivers Edge, Volcano, Sandbar, Caldera, Kevin Floating, Black Glass, Grid and The Block. Updated the Island Select UI to improve usability. Added a Deleted Islands tab: When islands are deleted they will appear in this area and can be recovered for a limited time. Once you have 50 islands and 5 deleted islands, the oldest deleted islands will be permanently lost each time you create a new island.

Islands are still named in the Description tab of the My Island menu. Re-publishing an existing island will now update the original island code instead of creating a new one.

The owner of a published code can lock their island code so players can only access the specified version of the published island by default by going to the code link on the Epic Games site and selecting the active version.

GAMEPLAY

Added new options to the Game and Game Settings menus: Note: Everything below was added in v10.00 but was missing from the patch notes. All Teams Must Finish: No, Yes (Default: No). Win Condition: Most Rounds, Most Score (Default: Most Rounds). Allow Aim Assist: Yes, No (Default: Yes). PVP Pickaxe Damage: Default, None (Default: Default).

Visit the World Cup Creative Finals Trophy in the Creative Hub. You can even see the winners names etched into it.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where games that switched players’ teams on death would not obey the maximum team size or team ratio settings.

Fixed a bug where a player joining a match in progress as a spectator would return to the Creative Hub when the game changed rounds.

Fixed an issue where players could bypass ‘Allow Out of Bounds’ settings when using Fly mode.

Fixed an issue where the Last Standing option did not end games upon final elimination.

WEAPONS & ITEMS

Reduced the environmental damage value of the Infinity Blade from 10,000 to 600 to allow it to be used with Creature Spawners.

Bug Fixes

Prop-O-Matic Fixed a bug where a player would enter a broken state when using the Prop-O-Matic at the same time as removing it from their inventory. Fixed an issue where the Prop-O-Matic was incorrectly using the rocket ammo icon.



CREATIVE TOOLS & PHONE

Added a new option to the Game Settings menu: Camera Filter: Allows you to add post-processing effects to players’ screens while they’re on your map. Default, Sepia, Retro (Default: Default).



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where rapidly selecting building pieces with Multi-select caused other building pieces to turn (and stay) green on islands.

PREFABS & GALLERIES

Added the Pillar Gallery. be moved around like props.

Added the Particles Gallery B, which features butterfly and seagull particles.

Added additional pieces, with the same color on both sides, to Obstacle Course Galleries Black, Blue, Green, Grip Tape, Orange, Purple, Red & White.

Updated the Indoor Residential Prop Gallery with birthday props.

Updated the Truck ‘N’ Oasis Gallery with a telephone pole, highway sign and the camel.

Updated the Nature Ice Cliff Gallery with icy meteor rocks.

Bug Fixes

The props in the Roadside Diner are no longer interactable.

The Viking Village Prop Gallery can now be rotated after being pasted.

Fixed an issue where the ice lake on Ice Lake Island would disappear with low visual settings.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Right Triangular Prism Gallery’ assets health bar would persist when using the “Phone Tool” to pick up.

DEVICES

Increased the number of available Trigger channels from 24 to 32 and the number of available Receivers from 30 to 40.

Added a new version of the Item Spawner. The new Item Spawner is placed as an object rather than a trap and can be manipulated with the Phone tool. NOTE: The old trap-based Item Spawner will continue to be available for a while, it will eventually be removed from the inventory. This will not affect existing maps which use the old Item Spawner, it will simply remove the old version from the devices menu. Let us know what you think about this new Item Spawner on our social channels. Items Respawn: On, Off (Default: On). Random Spawns: Off, Random, No Repeats (Default: Off). Visible During Games: On, Off (Default: On). Time Before First Spawn: Instant, 1 second, 2 seconds, 3 seconds, 4 seconds, 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 15 seconds, 20 seconds, 25 seconds, 30 seconds, 45 seconds, 1 minute, 1.5 minutes, 2 minutes, 3 minutes, 4 minutes, 5 minutes (Default: 10 seconds). Time Between Spawns: Instant, 1 second, 2 seconds, 3 seconds, 4 seconds, 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 15 seconds, 20 seconds, 25 seconds, 30 seconds, 45 seconds, 1 minute, 1.5 minutes, 2 minutes, 3 minutes, 4 minutes, 5 minutes (Default: Instant). Wood/Stone/Metal Cost of Item: The item can only be picked up if the player has the required amount of the specified material in their inventory. No Cost, 5, 10-200 (increments of 10), 200-500 (increments of 20), 500-700 (increments of 50), 800, 900, 1000 (Default: No Cost). Bonus Ammo for Weapons: On, Off (Default: On). Run Over Pickup: Off, On (Default: Off). Item Visibility: 1x, 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x (Default: 1x). Enabled on Game Start: Enabled, Disabled (Default: Enabled). Enable When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel). Disable When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel). Spawn Item When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel). Cycle to Next Item When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Added B.R.U.T.E. Spawner. Spawner Settings Enabled: Disabled, Enabled, Warmup, Game Start (Default: Enabled). Respawn Time: Never, Instant, 1 second, 2 seconds, 3 seconds, 4 seconds, 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 15 seconds, 20 seconds, 25 seconds, 40 seconds, 45 seconds, 1 minute, 1.5 minutes, 2 minutes, 3 minutes, 4 minutes, 5 minutes (Default: Instant). Respawn Vehicle when Enabled: Yes, No, Only if Needed. (Default: Yes). Destroy Vehicle when Disabled: Yes, No (Default: Yes). Respawn Vehicle When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel). Despawn Vehicle When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel). Enable When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel). Disable When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Advanced Storm Controller (Added in v10.00) – Allows you to create a customized multi-phase Storm on your maps. Use it in conjunction with Advanced Storm Beacons to create highly customized Storm patterns. This device is still in development and may be changed in the future to provide an improved experience. Advanced Storm Controller Settings Generate Storm on Game Start: Should the Storm start as soon as the game begins? Yes, No (Default: Yes). Storm Phases: Should the Storm use standard Battle Royale phases or take instructions from Advanced Storm Beacons? Default, Custom (Default: Default) NOTE: If you are using Custom Storm phases, it is strongly advised to have an Advanced Storm Beacon for each phase of your Storm, including phase 1, since with the current implementation, leaving phases undefined can lead to some unpredictable/undesired results. Phase One Radius: Sets the initial radius of the Storm at phase one. 5m, 10m, 20m, 30m, 40m, 50m, 75m, 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m, 500m, 1000m, 2000m, 3000m, 4000m, 5000m (Default: 200m) Delay Time: How long after game start should the Storm appear? None, 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 15 seconds, 30 seconds, 1 minute, 2 minutes, 3 minutes, 4 minutes, 5 minutes, 10 minutes (Default: None). Starting Phase: At which phase should the Storm begins when it appears? 1-50 (Default: 1) Late Phases Move: Can the late phases of the Storm move outside the radius of the previous phase? Yes, No (Default: Yes). NOTE: This only has an effect when using Default Storm phases. With Custom Storm phases, the Storm will take its movement rules from your Advanced Storm Beacons. Generate Storm When Receiving From: Generates the Storm on receiving a signal from the selected channel. No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel). Destroy Storm When Receiving From: Disables the Storm controller, removing the Storm immediately on receiving a signal from the selected channel. No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel). When Phase Ended Transmit On: Sends a signal on the selected channel at the end of each Storm phase. No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).



Advanced Storm Beacon (Added in v10.00) – Can be used to override the default Battle Royale Storm behaviour, allowing you to create Storms that move and behave exactly the way you want them to. Use these in conjunction with the Advanced Storm Controller when it is set to use Custom Storm phases. Advanced Storm Beacon Settings Phase: Which Storm phase does the beacon control? 1-50 (Default: 1). End Radius: Sets the radius of the Storm at the end of the selected phase. Don’t Override, 5m, 10m, 20m, 30m, 40m, 50m, 75m, 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m, 500m, 1000m, 2000m, 3000m, 4000m, 5000m (Default: Don’t Override). Wait Time: How long should the Storm wait before beginning to resize? Don’t Override, 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 15 seconds, 30 seconds, 1 minute, 2 minutes, 3 minutes, 4 minutes, 5 minutes, 10 minutes, 20 minutes (Default: Don’t Override). Resize Time: How long should the Storm take to reach its new radius? Don’t Override, 30 seconds, 1 minute, 1.5 minutes, 2 minutes, 2.5 minutes, 3 minutes, 5 minutes, 10 minutes (Default: Don’t Override). Damage: How much damage should the Storm do each second to players caught in it? Don’t Override, None, 1%, 2%, 5%, 7%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 50%, 75%, Instant Elimination (Default: Don’t Override). Movement Behaviour: How should the Storm move? Don’t Override, Move Randomly, Move to Beacon, None (Default: Don’t Override). Move Distance Min: What is the minimum distance that the Storm should move? (Only works if Movement Behaviour is set to ‘Move Randomly’). Don’t Override, 0m, 5m, 10m, 20m, 30m, 40m, 50m, 75m, 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m, 500m, 1000m, 2000m, 3000m, 4000m, 5000m (Default: Don’t Override). Move Distance Max: What is the maximum distance that the Storm should move? (Only works if Movement Behaviour is set to ‘Move Randomly’). Don’t Override, 0m, 5m, 10m, 20m, 30m, 40m, 50m, 75m, 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m, 500m, 1000m, 2000m, 3000m, 4000m, 5000m (Default: Don’t Override).

Added options to the Basic Storm Controller Generate Storm on Game Start: Should the Storm start as soon as the game begins? Yes, No (Default: Yes). Generate Storm When Receiving From: Generates the Storm on receiving a signal from the selected channel. No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Destroy Storm When Receiving From: Disables the Storm controller, removing the Storm immediately on receiving a signal from the selected channel. No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

When Phase Ended Transmit On: Sends a signal on the selected channel at the end of each Storm phase. No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Added options to all Vehicle Spawner devices. Enabled: When can the spawner create vehicles?. Disabled, Enabled, Warmup, Game Start (Default: Enabled). Respawn Time: How long does the spawner wait after its vehicle is destroyed before it spawns a new one? (‘Never’ will allow vehicles to only ever be spawned via triggers). Never, Instant, 1 second, 2 seconds, 3 seconds, 4 seconds, 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 15 seconds, 20 seconds, 25 seconds, 40 seconds, 45 seconds, 1 minute, 1.5 minutes, 2 minutes, 3 minutes, 4 minutes, 5 minutes (Default: Instant). Respawn Vehicle when Enabled: When the spawner switches from a disabled to an enabled state, should it spawn a new vehicle? ‘Yes’ will cause the spawner to destroy any existing vehicle and create a new one immediately, while ‘Only if Needed’ will only create a new vehicle if one doesn’t already exist. Yes, No, Only if Needed. (Default: Yes). Destroy Vehicle when Disabled: Should the spawner destroy any existing vehicle when it is disabled? Yes, No (Default: Yes). Respawn Vehicle When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel). Despawn Vehicle When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel). Enable When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel). Disable When Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Added new options to the Objective Device. Play Audio / VFX: On, Off (Default: On) Collision During Games: On, Off, When Visible (Default: On). Collide Against: All, Only Weapons (Default: All). Score: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 50, 75, 100, 150, 200, 250, 300, 350, 400, 450, 500, 600, 700, 800, 900, 1000 (Default: 0). Turn Visibility On when Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel). Turn Visibility Off when Receiving From: No Channel, 1-32 (Default: No Channel).

Added new options to the Creature Spawner. Spawner Type: Sets the look of the spawner. Cube Spawner, Ice Spawner (Default: Cube Spawner). Added additional options to Creature Type: Cube Random, Ice Fiend, Major Ice Fiend, Ice Brute, Major Ice Brute, Ice Ranged, Poison Fiend, Exploding Brute, Ice Random, Rush Random, All Random (Default: Cube Random).

Added Cake to the Consumables Gallery Consuming Cake gives the player 5 Health or Shield.

The following devices have updated/new preview holograms: B.R.U.T.E., Shopping Cart, ATK, QuadCrasher, X-4 Stormwing, Driftboard, Cannon, Baller, Timer, Scoreboard, Team Settings & Inventory.



Bug Fixes

Renamed “Last Standing” option in the game menu to “Last Standing to End” and made the tooltip more helpful.

Fixed some issues on the Trigger device: Trigger now correctly updates the visual channel number on copied triggers. Trigger now correctly attributes the signal to a player when it’s activated from a vehicle. Triggers will now only activate once per shot from a shotgun (rather than once per pellet).

Updated the tooltip on the Complete Once option in the Timer device.

Fixed some issues with the Weapon-Free Zone device: Fixed an issue where players were able to swing and deal damage with a pickaxe inside the Weapon-Free Zone. Fixed an issue where players could use weapons when transitioning out of one Weapon-Free Zone into another.

Fixed an issue where the Advanced Storm Device would not move the Storm to the correct beacon during phases.

Fixed an issue where the Flag object would not display properly when placed into the Item Spawner and Team Settings & Inventory devices.

UI & SOCIAL

Added the ability to show cumulative scores on the scoreboard HUD widget.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where inspecting the in-game Challenge menu for a second time while using a controller would cause it to close and no longer function.

Fixed an issue where the hide/show details button would display improperly when the island description panel was displayed.

Fixed an issue where the Creative inventory would stay on screen even after closing the menu.

Fixed an issue where a Party Leader would be unable to rejoin their active game if they left while in progress but were still a member of the party.

PERFORMANCE

Further improved a source of hitching on PC

Optimized memory on iOS to improve stability

Resolved a number of sources of Switch hitches

MOBILE

Bug Fixes

Air Strike smoke visual effects can now be observed from a distance.

Text in My Island settings won’t overlap when scrolling through options.

Director’s Chair from the Movie Set Prop Gallery can now be highlighted with the Phone Tool.

SAVE THE WORLD

WHAT’S NEW?

Penny Hits the Road!

This week, help Penny make her way to the Radio Station to broadcast her Song of the Summer. Load up the van and gather your group because it’s time to Hit the Road with a new weekly quest!

Thunder Thora

Where there’s thunder.. there’s Thora.

MISSIONS + SYSTEMS

As mentioned in our most recent Road Map, we’ll be making some adjustments to rewards across the board, most notably the top end of Twine Peaks. Below are the changes:

Top Tier Twine Tweaks Increased the quantity of Evolution Materials and Gold awarded by Mission Alerts. Increased the rarity of Weapons/Survivors rewarded by Miniboss Mission Alerts and made them significantly less likely to be Transform Keys. Increased the chance of Mission Alerts rewarding Evolution and Perk materials. Increased the quantity of Drops of Rain, RE-PERK, Epic PERK-UP, and Legendary PERK-UP awarded by Missions and Group Missions. Increased the chance of Missions and Group Missions awarding Perk materials and decreased the chance of awarding XP. Increased the chance of Group Missions awarding Evolution materials. Increased the chance of Missions awarding Drops of Rain. Increased the chance of Missions awarding top-tier Ore and Crystal rather than Power Cells. Increased the chance of Missions awarding Hero XP or Schematic XP rather than Survivor XP.

Increased the quantity of Perk materials awarded by Mission Alerts in high Canny Valley and Twine Peaks.

Increased the number of Mutant Storm and Mini-Boss Mission Alerts across the game This increase is considerably greater in Plankerton and Canny Valley.

Updates to Trap Recycling and Trap Scoring: Traps recycled at maximum durability now give back all the ingredients used to craft them. Traps no longer provide Placement Score and Crafting Score, but their Activation Score has been increased to compensate for this change.

Locked Hit the Road zones are no longer visible on the world map.

Bug Fixes

Edit permissions for all Storm Shields have been reset to remove any unintended additions from a recent bug. Players will need to re-add permissions.

Fixed some mission alerts failing to spawn correctly. All Group Missions will now spawn a Mega Alert as a result.

Crafting Ingredients will now be granted when successfully completing the Resupply Mission.

Fixed onboarding flow to not show the Retry dialog before actually attempting first launch.

Wave 3 of Twine Storm Shield Defense 5 is now a timed wave instead of an elimination wave.

Corrected Medic’s Deal reward in Hit the Road to heal properly.

Weapons awarded for completing Record Dash in Hit the Road will now include perks.

Emotes are no longer interrupted when played on the vehicle in Hit the Road.

Music from truck upgrades should no longer play when players are far away from the truck.

Truck Music and Zone Music are muted properly during songs at the end of Hit the Road missions.

Lars’ Hit The Road conversations will no longer continue through the victory or defeat screens.

The metal icon should now appear consistently in the objective text for the Bridge Out secondary mission.

Fixed an occlusion issue on the rocket when panning the camera during the Launch the Rocket mission.

Players should now receive the correct medal when completing a mission’s basic requirements.

Reward chests from Signal Boost spawn closer to players.

Hit the Road’s Signal Boost mission awards the correct amount of reward chests.

UI

The mini map no longer goes blank when a player is eliminated in Hit the Road.

Objective markers no longer appear on the map indefinitely in the Hit the Road mission.

Bug Fixes

Emote music no longer continues to play when switching to another tab while previewing an emote in the lobby.

Spray decals now properly show up when shadows are toggled off.

Fixed Zoom controller button display in the world map.

Mission alert rewards will now correctly display the rewards during a mission.

HUD ammo counter will no longer show large numbers when the player is eliminated.

The tip text on the loading screen will no longer be cut off.

Collection book tiles now properly update when researching an item.

The blank Bonuses tab will now properly be hidden when Survivors are being viewed in the Event/Weekly Store.

Custom Wargames in Twine Peaks now display the correct reward item names.

Players will no longer lose input of the Close Game tab while opening Llama packs.

Attempting to leave a Storm Shield while Waiting For Assistance will no longer leave the player trapped there.

Fixed a crash on PC when trying to play old movie content.

Cloaked Star now takes inventory space.

The Health and Shield bar of spectating player now displays the correct values in Hit the Road.

The Rewards Info menu now shows the rewards for completing SSD1.

The number of waves completed will now appear correctly on the Results screen after completing an Endurance SSD.

PERFORMANCE

Improved performance in the Frontend.

HEROES

Thunder Thora rumbles back into the Event Store! Standard Perk: Electrified Floors Enemies standing on structures affected by B.A.S.E take 12.7 base Energy Damage every 5 seconds. Commander Perk: Electrified Floors+ Enemies standing on structures affected by B.A.S.E take 38.1 base Energy Damage every 5 seconds. Available in the Event Store starting August 14 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

The following Hero perks now work with SMGs in addition to their original weapon type: Assault Ammo Recovery Assault Crit Damage Assault Damage Blaze of Glory First Assault Where’s Lefty

The following perks were NOT updated to work with SMGs. These perks have been made eligible for a reset: Make It Count Six Shooter Hipshot Swash Buckle

updated to work with SMGs. These perks have been made eligible for a reset: The First Assault perk now works after overheating for weapons that use heat generation instead of magazines.

Bug Fixes

Players are no longer launched when they use the Heavy Attack with Spectral Blade into a Sand Tornado.

The Ninja’s Throwing Stars ability now cancels Emotes.

Destroying a B.A.S.E while Supercharged Traps perk is active will maintain the B.A.S.E bonus on traps.

WEAPONS + ITEMS

The following Legendary weapons, and their lower rarities, have been reclassified as SMGs and are eligible for a reset: Blastotron Mini Bobcat Founder’s QuickShot Hemlock Lightning Pistol Monsoon Ratatat Riptide Silenced Specter Thrasher Typewriter Vindertech Blazer Viper

Added new Transform Keys for the SMG weapon category.

Updated Mission Alerts to possibly award new SMG Transform Keys.

Updated Llama Choice rewards to possibly award SMG Schematics.

Defender perks that increase Assault or Pistol damage now also increase SMG damage.

Assault and Pistol Defenders can now use SMGs as well as their primary weapon type.

When you recycle a trap from your inventory you will get up to 100% of the materials used to craft it back, depending on the remaining durability.

Bug Fixes

Defenders now hold spears correctly.

GAMEPLAY

Bug Fixes

The Impossibly Spotless Finish Quest now properly displays its Banner in the Quest’s Rewards section of the Quest Log.

Corrected Husk pathing around B.A.S.E.

Power Rating Player Disconnect: We no longer disconnect a player with too low of a power rating after a match has ended. This fixes a bug where players were unregistered when the game ended, but were then kicked before seeing the end game podium sequence because their power level could not be found.



ENEMIES

Bug Fixes

Husks should now damage structures while players are standing on B.A.S.E.

ART + ANIMATION

Bug Fixes

Built structures no longer appear transparent when they are upgraded.

AUDIO

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where occasionally the looting sound effects would not always play.

GENERAL

Bug Fixes

Players are now able to connect to the game’s servers after being logged out by connecting on another device.

Starting a PlayStation 4 from Rest Mode no longer causes a “Failed To Create Party” error.

Pressing the spacebar while having the banner menu open will no longer open another menu.

UI

Added setting in parental controls to enable/disable text. There will be an error message when trying to text chat when the feature is disabled.



Bug Fixes

Store offers are no longer missing after players change the language setting.

Reticles are no longer missing after switching from a scoped weapon.

SOCIAL

Added an “Enable Voice Chat” button to the Voice Chat tab in the social panel when a player is in a party and has voice chat disabled.

Added an “Enable Voice Chat” notification that will pop up once per game session after a player joins a party while having voice chat disabled.

Fixed an issue involving the voice status indicator sometimes not displaying correctly when players are muted.

Party invite notifications will no longer keep appearing after a player joins or rejects the party invite.

PERFORMANCE

Optimized CPU rendering on Switch. This is to improve the framerate when a large number of objects are visible.

