In what is a second high profile departure for BioWare within a week, Dragon Age 4 Lead Producer Fernando Melo has announced that he’s leaving the developer after 12 years of service.

Melo revealed the news in a Twitter thread where he clarified that the decision to leave was his own, and something he’d been considering for a while. He wrote:

(1/4) Today was my last day at BioWare. After 12 years.. that’s a heck of a lot of feels. Tonight I got to write my name up at our local pub, alongside many other amazing peers over the years, and it reminded me of a lot of folks no longer here that I miss dearly. pic.twitter.com/MFQELPM2jr — Fernando Melo (@DiscoBabaloo) August 17, 2019

(2/4) There’s really no easy way to sum up all the fantastic experiences and friendships across our studios, our partners, and in our community, that I’ve been so fortunate to have been a part of over these years. — Fernando Melo (@DiscoBabaloo) August 17, 2019

(3/4) Here’s my parting email to the studio since it also goes out to all of those I’ve had to pleasure to work with before, and helped to make it a fun and unforgettable ride, but couldn’t get that email. pic.twitter.com/E1c4q2UafF — Fernando Melo (@DiscoBabaloo) August 17, 2019

(4/4) To be clear, this is my own decision. I’ve been wanting to take some time to disconnect and explore a couple ideas for next chapter in my career. So what’s next … well, watch this space — Fernando Melo (@DiscoBabaloo) August 17, 2019

Anthem‘s Lead Producer, Ben Irvin, announced last Thursday that he is leaving BioWare after eight years. Irvin accepted an offer from another studio but didn’t disclose the name.

We wish Melo the best of luck in his future endeavors.