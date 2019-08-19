Electronic Arts and Ghost Games finally showed off the first-ever gameplay for Need for Speed Heat as part of gamescom 2019 Opening Night Live. In it, you’ll see in-depth car customization, the return of cops, and a vibrant colorful setting known as Palm City. Not only does it go over customization, but it was joined by the reveal of an app to further virtual detail cars.

As you play, you’ll earn rewards and cash to spend on upgrades for your cars. A robust set of car customization options will be available, which is something the community has been wanting for years. Other entries have featured minor customization options, but the ones included in Heat seem to be more fully-fledged than the past installments on the PS4.

Once you’re ready, you can take to the streets of Palm City at night, but be careful, as the cops will become more difficult to handle when the sun goes down. As your Heat level increases, the cops will become more aggressive in their pursuit to stop you, even going so far as to using helicopters to take you down. An interesting risk/reward mechanic will be implemented, as well, wherein you must visit a hideout in order to save all the rewards you’ve earned. The longer you stay out at night without visiting a hideout, the more likely it is you’ll get busted.

Finally, we got a look at NFS Heat Studio, a companion app that you can use to customize your cars remotely. The app is available to download on iOS and Android right now.

You can check out the first-ever Need for Speed Heat gameplay reveal below:

In addition to the first look at gameplay, we also got to see the full list of cars available in Need for Speed Heat. It will feature over 100 different vehicle options, including ones from manufacturers like Ferrari, Lamborghini, and Porsche. You can check out the full list here.

Need for Speed Heat will be out later this year on November 8, 2019 for PS4 and other platforms. Click here to preorder through Amazon.

