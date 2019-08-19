In a huge surprise announcement that seems both out of left field and not at the same time, Sony Worldwide Studios has acquired Insomniac Games. Insomniac is the developer behind Ratchet & Clank, Resistance, and most notably, Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Considering Insomniac’s history with creating PlayStation-exclusive series, this doesn’t seem too surprising. PlayStation has always had exclusivity with both the Ratchet & Clank and the Resistance series, not to mention that Marvel’s Spider-Man was also a PlayStation 4 exclusive. One could easily speculate that it was Spider-Man that sealed the deal for Sony.

Gamescom Opening Night Live is going on right now, but that didn’t stop Sony from interrupting Twitter with their surprise announcement.

Big news: @InsomniacGames is joining PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios! We are honored and thrilled to join forces with this legendary developer. Please join us in congratulating our friends and partners at Insomniac! pic.twitter.com/hhhqhxZE7k — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 19, 2019

So what will this mean for Insomniac going forward? It’s doubtful much will change. However, we’re fairly certain this means we’ll hear a Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 announced not too long after this. It’s really only a matter of time at this point. Perhaps the web-slinging sequel will be part of Sony’s next-gen launch strategy? Sony’s been fairly quiet in the lead up to the inevitable PS5, which many expect late 2020, and it seems like Sony is shoring up their in-house studios to make sure that the launch is huge.

But the real question is, does this mean that Sony will prod Insomniac into pushing a new entry in the Resistance series? Or, even better, will the grossly underrated Sunset Overdrive get a PS4 port? I can dream, can’t I?

(Please please make this so. FUSE can stay an Xbox One exclusive, though.)