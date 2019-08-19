Yakuza fans have patiently awaited remasters for Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5 to come westward, especially on the heels of Yakuza Kiwami, Yakuza Kiwami 2, and Yakuza 6. It seems that at the very least, Yakuza 3 will eventually make its way to the west. That is, if a reported gamescom 2019 streaming listing is anything to go by.

Recently, a Resetera member, Vestan, took note of a German streaming network, Rocket Beans TV. The network’s schedule went live online, showcasing streaming plans that featured a Wednesday slot for Yakuza 3 during gamescom. Alongside it were listings for other games, such as Catherine: Full Body and another Sega title. However, the Yakuza 3 spot has since been removed from the Rocket Beans TV streaming schedule. Yakuza 3’s former Wednesday segment is now reserved for an unknown Atlus title.

Prior to the Yakuza 3 slot’s removal on the Rocket Beans TV schedule, ResetEra users were able to screenshot its placement. Check it out in the image below:

At the time of writing, there’s been no word as to why the potential Yakuza remaster was excised from the streaming network’s slate. Perhaps Sega and Rocket Beans TV intend to preserve the surprise for as long as possible? Or its initial inclusion could have simply been an honest mistake. Nothing on this front will be known for sure until gamescom comes to an end later this week on August 24th, of course.

A Yakuza 3 remaster is already out in Japan. Unfortunately, Sega and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have both remained tightlipped regarding news on whether or not it will eventually launch in western territories. Clearly, the two are not divulging any details as to whether there are plans to bring Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5 remasters westward, either. Hopefully, this will not remain the case for too much longer.

[Source: ResetEra via VG247]