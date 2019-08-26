Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the first game utilizing Infinity Ward’s new engine and it certainly won’t be the last. Infinity Ward Principal Rendering Engineer Michal Drobot talked about the new engine in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and how it’ll be adaptable for future video game hardware. He also noted that fans actually got their first glimpse of the new engine’s capabilities in Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

I was brought on board, along with many great engineers, with a task of taking care of long-term Infinity Ward engine rendering architecture—to make sure it will be able to scale and excel in the future.

Due to the nature of Call of Duty’s release schedule and the overall scale of the game, the engine’s full capabilities were yet to be seen in Infinite Warfare. Now, with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, players will get their first glimpse at what the future of the series looks and plays like.

In regard to future entries, Drobot said that the team is 100 percent focused on getting Call of Duty: Modern Warfare out the door before they talk about anything else, however, he did comment on the new engine’s usage with next-gen hardware.

Our technology horizon is quite far ahead and ever adjusting to whatever comes next. The whole point was to rely on highly scalable technology, where algorithms, hardware insight and quality engineering comes first, as opposed to being overly reliant on specific platform features. Obviously during the optimization phase for any shipping title, we do highly focused optimizations to make sure we are taking the best approach for specific hardware, but that is the final polish pass, not the foundation. With this approach, we are very confident in our engine’s ability to adapt to any future hardware.

Back in May, we visited Infinity Ward’s studio to see this new technology firsthand. With a series like Call of Duty, making the jump between engines can be difficult. While giving the game a ton of new systems alongside a shinier new look, the developers are tasked with also replicating the core gameplay fans have come to love, albeit, with meaningful refinements.

It seems that Infinity Ward has done just that with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. New modes will allow for more multiplayer options than ever before, and the new engine has added refinements that make this entry one that just might convince Battlefield fans to make the jump. With cross-play now included in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and no season pass to be found, the community will be more connected than ever before on October 25.

