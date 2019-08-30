If you’re having performance issues running Control, you’re not alone. It’s not working with HDR, and many people have reported that the game doesn’t run well on either console or PCs using non-RTX graphics cards. Both Remedy and 505 Games have assured players that they’re working to fix all of these issues.

“Right now, the team are [sic] looking at possible ways of improving console optimization in Control, but as you can hopefully understand, these things do take time and don’t happen at the press of a button (as much as we wish they did),” 505 Games producer Antonela Pounder wrote on the game’s official blog.

As for HDR support, Remedy and 505 Games do not plan on ever (at the moment) implementing HDR. Pounder explained that they came to this decision, because development resources are limited. Therefore, the team had to allocate what they had, and HDR was not at the top of the priority list for development.

Now that 505 Games is moving into post-launch territory, it still does not plan to implement HDR in favor of creating “future free content for Control like the Photo Mode.” Pounder closes the HDR talk by saying the team hopes that the additions they’re planning to bring will “more than make up for the absence of HDR.”

Remedy Communications Director Thomas Puha popped on to Twitter to remind everyone that the development team is pretty small. Not to mention, the game has only been out in the wild for three days.

Update on @ControlRemedy https://t.co/BGI5utQCdX I have to reiterate how small our dev team is and that the game has been out for three days. We are working on updates as fast as we can, but in a sensible way. — Thomas Puha @ PAX West 2019 (@RiotRMD) August 30, 2019

Have you experienced any performance issues with Control? Have they hindered your enjoyment of the game at all?

