The Witcher 3 Sales in 2019 Are Outpacing Sales Numbers from 2018

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt hit the ground running in 2015 and continues to maintain a solid momentum. In fact, the game is selling better this year than it did during the same time period in 2018. This is according to a financial report delivered by CD Projekt RED CFO and VP Piotr Nielubowicz.

In the report, Nielubowicz relayed news of The Witcher 3’s steady success. According to the CD Projekt boss, “In the first half of 2019, gamers actually purchased more copies of The Witcher 3 than during the first half of the previous year.” For now, specific sales figures to compare and contrast sales in 2018 to those in 2019 aren’t publicly available. Yet, in June, the studio revealed the third Witcher entry had sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. Overall, the whole series has moved over 40 million units. This number is sure to climb once more, considering the impending launch of The Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch.

With The Witcher 3’s garnering so much success in such a brief period of time, it’s no wonder the series will remain a pillar of the studio’s future development plans. During the same financial report, the studio shared its intentions of transitioning into a “dual-franchise model.” With this model, CD Projekt aims to divide its efforts into working on the expansion of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 franchises. Such a move seemingly suggests the developer is confident in what it has with Cyberpunk 2077, which won’t launch April 16, 2020.

In terms of The Witcher, there’s currently no word on where CD Projekt may take the series next. Whatever may be on the cards seems unlikely to bear the title of The Witcher 4, however. Given the 2018 release of Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, there exists several directions for the franchise to go in.

While we await news of another adventure in the world of The Witcher, fans have a different project to look forward to in the near future. Remember, the Netflix series is set to launch sometime later this year.

[Source: CD Projekt RED via Dom on Twitter]