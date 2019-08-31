Bend Studio has released a hotfix to address issues introduced by Days Gone patch 1.40 last week, which added the “Reload” Horde DLC challenge. Players will be pleased to note that the issues blocking player progression in the missions “What Kept Me Going” and “Not Gonna Kill Anyone” have now been fixed.

Details are as follows:

Weekly DLC Challenges

“Reload” is the next free Horde DLC challenge! You have 3 minutes to take down 300 Freakers by utilizing your environment and a .50 BFG! ( Unlocked on 8/23! ) The .50 BFG can penetrate through multiple Freakers! Shoot through the Horde and survey your surrounding for any nearby explosive objects The sub-challenges all tie into different ways of killing the horde. If you want to get gold in all of them at once be sure to manage how many Swarmers you’re killing by any one method

“Hog Wild” is our final free bike DLC challenge! Reach Pioneer Cemetery as fast as you can while ensuring you don’t let go of the gas throttle. ( Unlocks today! ) Drifting back and forth can slow you down if you need a break Alternative paths offer opportunities for different sub-objectives

Challenge 11 – Will be unlocked on September 6th

Challenge 12 – Will be unlocked on September 13th

A reminder that all the challenges we release are planned to stay unlocked indefinitely.

Progression Blockers

The NPC should now help move the vehicle in “What Kept Me Going”

The rock item should appear in the player’s inventory in the mission “Not Gonna Kill Anyone” as intended

General Fixes

Fixed issue causing some players to be unable to select some items in the survival wheel

General stability optimization

The stealth kill prompt should remain on the screen as previously intended

In other Days Gone news, we recently got a chance to interview composer Nathan Whitehead, and spoke to him at length about the intriguing process of writing music for a post-apocalypse adventure. Make sure to give it a read!

