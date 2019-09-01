Control game director Mikael Kasurinen has said that Remedy Entertainment wants a “continuity” between its games so that they can be seen as a “shared thing.”

Speaking to Video Games Chronicle, Kasurinen added that the studio owns both Alan Wake and Control, and can do whatever it wants with both IPs.

“When we create a game universe we take great care when we think about them: we don’t just throw them together,” he said. “We’re looking at all Remedy games to have a continuity, like they can be seen as a shared thing.”

Kasurinen didn’t go into any details about what he meant but did say that he wants players to experience a “sense of discovery.”

“I want the community to work together and piece together the story,” he added. “I don’t want to tell them what it is, I want them to figure it out. I want people to feel like it’s up to them to take this and come to their own conclusions, and there are a lot of things in this experience to piece together.”

Prior to Control‘s release, many felt that the game wasn’t properly advertised and there was a visible lack of marketing activity. However, it looks like this was deliberate.

“I realised very early on that we needed to be very careful what we said to the press in particular, but that all serves the experience of getting into the game and understanding what’s there,” Kasurinen continued. “I want the game to haunt you a bit: some of the things that you see don’t make sense and it percolates in the back of your head for a while.”

[Source: Video Games Chronicle]