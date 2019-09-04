Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is about to get more educational, as we finally have a release date for the game’s Discovery Mode. Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece will release on September 10, 2019 as a free update to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, giving players an opportunity to explore without the constraints of gameplay or conflict. Players will have the ability to travel to 29 regions with over 300 educational stations found throughout the map.

The tours will feature five themes: philosophy, famous cities, daily life, war, and myths. There will feature quizzes at the end of them to test your knowledge.

Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece is coming on Sep 10th!

Discovery Tour was first introduced to the series with Assassin’s Creed Origins, in which players were able to freely explore Ancient Egypt. The beauty of this mode is that it will let you explore the worlds Ubisoft has created without worrying about missions or combat, but instead emphasizes educational experiences. With the rich history of Ancient Greece, there’s a lot to learn about throughout all of the mode’s tours.

The reception to Discovery Mode in Assassin’s Creed Origins was overwhelmingly positive, as players enjoyed freely exploring the map without having the pressure of completing missions. It’s a vast difference from the main game that sends you on quests to battle enemies, engage in ship combat, earn XP, and embark on quests. So if you’re looking to relax and learn about Ancient Greece, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s upcoming Discovery Tour mode is for you.

Players who own the base version of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will have access to the mode next week. Will you be jumping in to learn more about Ancient Greece in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s Discovery Tour? Let us know!

