Ubisoft Quebec has launched the latest update for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which adds in a new Lost Tale of Greece and an array of other additions. When it offered the rundown of everything featured within the new update, the developer also made note of something that will launch later this month. Title Update 1.5.0 will come to AC Odyssey in a few weeks to prepare the game for its next big addition–Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece. The education experience will arrive in September.

Another Lost Tales of Greece, entitled Old Flames Burn Brighter, is currently live across all platforms. In it, Alexios/Kassandra receives an invitation from an old friend in Kephallonia, someone that hasn’t been heard from in a long time. Apparently, this new tale is all about reconnecting and taking a ride down memory lane. To explore this Lost Tale and those before it, players will need to have at least reached the main game’s fifth chapter.

When Title Update 1.5.0 arrives later this month, it’ll bring with it a host of new content. Most notably, Ubisoft intends to set the stage for Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece. Discovery Tour first entered the franchise in Origins, allowing players to explore ancient Egypt undisturbed by combat, quests, and the like. The main objective centers on learning about the region’s history, architecture, and so on. That such a mode is finally coming to Odyssey will assuredly please many a fan.

Title Update 1.5.0 will also introduce additional features for Story Creator Mode. Many of them are listed as follows:

Inventory Starter/Objective : This will allow you to start a new quest using quest items as a condition. Same goes for the objective.

This will allow you to start a new quest using quest items as a condition. Same goes for the objective. Patrol Behavior : You asked, we listened. Patrol behaviour is coming!

You asked, we listened. Patrol behaviour is coming! Story Creator Mode Website Update : We’re excited to announce that we’ll be updating the website to allow you to: Save Stories for later Create and share playlists Queue stories

We’re excited to announce that we’ll be updating the website to allow you to:

Ubisoft’s also been testing dialogue exchanges that feature more than two characters at once. Should all go well, this feature may come to Story Creator Mode later in the month. On August 27th, the Ikaros Pack will go live, containing within it a gear set, a mount, and a bow.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is out now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

