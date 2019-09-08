Fallout 76‘s Nuclear Winter mode is getting a new map on Tuesday, September 10th, alongside Patch 13. The Morgantown map, which was announced back in July, is surrounded by mountains and features urban centers, steep cliffs, and a big lake.

An official overview of the map, which is written like a ZAX transmission, also reveals that Morgantown is inhabited by hostile radscorpians. An excerpt from the transmission reads:

Greetings, Overseer Candidate [INSERT NAME].

Despite the odds, you have managed to impress me.

I have no complaints about the current state of testing. Candidates continue to successfully eliminate one another, and I am certain that the perfect Overseer will soon be identified among your ranks. These results were unexpected.

Despite your success, I believe the testing process still requires alteration in order to be considered ideal. I believe a change of testing location will improve results.

My algorithms have identified Morgantown and the surrounding mountains as the most viable location for testing while Flatwoods is being cleaned of radioactive debris. I am interested in the effect that the urban centers in the Morgantown region will have on your behavior. Data suggests urban warfare was once a common practice among humans. I encourage you to pursue conflicts in downtown Morgantown and Grafton so that I may observe and gather data on Candidates’ battle tactics while in urban centers. I have provided ample weapons in these areas to help you eliminate your fellow Candidates.

I expect geographical features in the region like steep cliffs and a large body of water will also provide interesting challenges for Candidates. You may find it useful to equip perks that help with mobility and improve your performance in the water to make your testing experience in Morgantown as enjoyable as possible.

Candidates should be advised that the Morgantown area is home to predatory wildlife not found in the Flatwoods region. Colonies of hostile radscorpions have been observed attacking other lifeforms in the area without provocation. I expect they will eliminate many Candidates currently participating in testing.