Haven’t had your fill of Remnant: From the Ashes just yet? You are in luck. Gunfire Games will soon release new content for the title in a free update, consisting of an Adventure Mode and a dungeon. The Adventure mode will go live first across all platforms on September 12th. On September 19th, the dungeon known as Leto’s Lab will open its doors.

In the Adventure Mode, players will have the option of “re-rolling” the Ruined Earth, Rhom, and Yaesha biomes. This means there’s no replaying of the main campaign required. Players can gather their teammates, venture into Ward 13, activate the new mode from the World Stone, then set about exploring one of these biomes as though it’s brand-new. While doing so, players will come across dungeons, new enemies, and a slew of “world bosses.”

Adventure Mode will offer a little something extra, too. Everything a player earns in the mode will stay with them, this includes character progression and item pick ups. Should players decide to roll the same biome once more, again they’ll receive a fresh start, with their previous progress still intact.

When Leto’s Lab arrives on September 19th, players will embark an on adventure through the Research Station Alpha. In doing so, they should expect to stumble across “light puzzles mixed with intense combat.” Apparently, there’s a new boss fight for Remnant: From the Ashes fans to look forward to, as well. In addition to providing a different kind of challenge, Leto’s Lab will also offer more insight into the title’s backstory and World Stones.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, Remnant: From the Ashes gives survival action fans something to sink their teeth into. The third-person title hit the PS4, PC, and Xbox One late last month to mostly favorable reviews. Our own review of the Gunfire Games experience awarded it an 8/10, praising the storytelling and gunplay mechanics.

[Source: Perfect World Entertainment via Gamasutra]