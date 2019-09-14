Bend Studio has released full patch notes for Days Gone update 1.50, which went live a day ago and brought with it two new difficulties and a New Game Plus mode.

Details are as follows:

Weekly DLC Challenges

“Reload” is the next free Horde DLC challenge! You have 3 minutes to take down 300 Freakers by utilizing your environment and a .50 BFG! ( Unlocked on 8/23! ) The .50 BFG can penetrate through multiple Freakers! Shoot through the Horde and survey your surrounding for any nearby explosive objects The sub-challenges all tie into different ways of killing the horde. If you want to get gold in all of them at once be sure to manage how many Swarmers you’re killing by any one method

“Hog Wild” is our final free bike DLC challenge! Reach Pioneer Cemetery as fast as you can while ensuring you don’t let go of the gas throttle. ( Unlocked on 8/30! ) Drifting back and forth can slow you down if you need a break Alternative paths offer opportunities for different sub-objectives

“Dead Before Daylight” has you trapped in house while a relentless Horde comes for you! Survive for 5 minutes and if you end up outside, it will only attract more Freakers. ( Unlocked on 9/6! ) Make sure you search all 3 floors of the building! There are lots of powerful guns and explosives hidden throughout. We added a brand new weapon in this challenge. It’s quite satisfying to use against the Horde! Use the whole building to your advantage! Barricaded doors and windows are great for buying yourself time to prepare, and blocking off entry-points into the building.

“Black Friday” is our FINAL free DLC challenge! Head back to Lumber Mill and take on a never-ending Horde with a time limit. Use Freaker ears to purchase weapons, equipment, skills, and more! ( Unlocks today! ) Try your chance at the surprise box for a random chance to get anything from a SAF to our new gun, the Growler. Plan your routes so you can go back and collect ears from horde you killed, don’t leave yourself with no ears or ammo Be patient, you can’t keep a combo going if you are dead.



A reminder that all the challenges we release are planned to stay unlocked indefinitely.

New Game+ is finally here! Here is the PlayStation blog post highlighting New Game+.

Features

What transfers over from a story completed game save

Skills

Bike Skins and Parts Unlocks after acquiring the bike from Manny in “Drifters Up On the Mountain”

Weapons

Encampment Trust and Credits

Health/Stamina/Focus upgrades

Trophy progress

Collectibles

NERO Injectors

What does not transfer over to New Game+

IPCA Tech

Crafted items

Materials/crafting items

Freaker Ears

Animal Meat

BND-150

Players will receive this gun in their “Gun Locker” when starting the mission “Drifters Up On the Mountain”.

6MM ammo

EDT Dart (Stuns the enemy)

X34 Dart (Leaves a poisonous gas cloud)

Explosive Dart (Goes boom)

Two new bike decals

Syphon Filter

Horizon Zero Dawn GI

New Set of DLC trophies

Note that the trophy “2 Days 2 Done” will only unlock if you complete Hard II/Survival II in New Game+ Mode.

Increased Horde Movement on Hard mode and above

Two new difficulties

Hard II

Survival II

Progression Blockers

The player should be able to move the car properly in “What Kept Me Going”

The rock item should be useable as intended in “Not Going to Kill Anyone”

The button prompt should appear when next to the car in “I Say We Head North”

General Fixes

General fixes to audio that apply to story mode and challenge mode

Adjusted the pathing on the Horde on multiple challenges

General fixes to the Auto-Complete QTE feature

Motion Sensor Function Aiming sensitivity has been increased when set to 6 and above.

Players should not be able to gain points while taking down Freakers outside on “Dead Before Daylight”

Various crash fixes

General optimization fixes during melee conflicts

[Source: Reddit]

