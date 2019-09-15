The Behemoth has announced that Castle Crashers Remastered will now launch simultaneously on the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on Tuesday, September 17th, in North America. Already out on the Xbox One, the critically-acclaimed beat-em-up will also release in Europe for both platforms on September 19th.

“Thank you for being patient with us while we worked out the last few kinks and got the game in tip-top shape, especially with the extra wait for news that PlayStation 4 players have had to endure while all the Nintendo Switch players rubbed Castle Crashers in your faces,” wrote the developer. “How rude (even though they were probably just excited).”

Thanking fans for their support, The Behemoth revealed that it’ll now “head full force” into new projects, which it’ll announce in due course.

For those who missed it, Castle Crashers Remastered will launch digitally for $14.99. Here’s what you can expect:

The fast-paced and frantic mini-game “Back Off Barbarian” that you can play by yourself or with your friends

Texture sizes are five times greater than the original game, which means the game is five times more beautiful

60 frames per second gameplay! (The original ran at 30FPS which is not nearly as smooth)

All previously released downloadable content including characters, weapons, and animal orbs will be available to unlock in-game

Various performance updates and improvements to gameplay and online multiplayer

PlayStation 4 players will see their controller’s lightbars set ablaze with their character affinity colors for a bright and glowing experience! And of course, you’ll also be able to play online or offline with friends for up to 4-player chaos!

The Behemoth has no plans for cross-platform play or a physical release.

[Source: The Behemoth]