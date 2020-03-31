It’s hard to keep a juggernaut as big as Call of Duty secret for long, and after a series of leaks, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is now available on PS4 for $19.99. As the title suggests, the game features a remastered version of the complete campaign from the 2009 original. The complete original campaign returns intact without alterations, including the controversial “No Russian” mission where players go undercover with a terrorist group performing a mass shooting at an airport. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is a timed exclusive for PS4 owners. While there’s no date for other platforms just yet, history indicates that it will likely be a month before “other platforms” get access to it as well. For now, official word from Activision is simply “at a later date.” Take a look at the trailer below to see the brand new visuals:

Players who purchase Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (or pre-purchase for other platforms) get instant access to the Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle for use in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer and Call of Duty: Warzone. The pack includes a skin for Ghost inspired by “The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday” mission in MW2, as well as two weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, a Finishing Move, a calling card, an emblem, a voice clip for Ghost and two Battle Pass tier skips.

The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 campaign remaster was handled by Beenox, the studio responsible for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. The remaster brings the decade-old visuals to current-gen with HD textures and “the latest audio advancements,” which hints that Beenox may have utilized at least some of the tech that was created for the development of 2019’s Modern Warfare. This is a lot more than a simple uprezzing, however. Activision indicates this remaster has “improved texture resolution and detail, revamped animation, remastered audio, and much more.” Consoles support up to 4K resolution and HDR (depending on your console’s support for those features. Sorry to those of us still on launch PS4s). The PC release will support an uncapped framerate and ultrawide monitor setups.

You can find Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered on the PlayStation Store now. Be prepared to free up about 48GB of hard drive space for it though. Note that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered does not include the Spec Ops or multiplayer modes from the original, which was inferred by not only the name of the application (Campaign Remastered), but also the leaked trophy list that replaces all of the Spec Ops trophies.

[Source: Activision]