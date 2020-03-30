Following rumors, reports, and leaks earlier today that all but confirm Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is releasing tomorrow, we also got a drop of the trophy list thanks to trophy tracking sites that keep tabs on all new lists being uploaded to the PSN servers. The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered trophy list includes a full suite of 51 trophies culminating in that coveted Platinum.
The list includes the expected non-missable story trophies along with the requirement to play on Veteran difficulty. There are also a variety of mission-specific tasks that will force you to play the game in certain ways, like completing segments under a time limit, using specific weapons, and one particular trophy somehow involving “clowns.”
About half of the list mirrors the original Modern Warfare 2, though the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered trophy list removes the Special Ops trophies from the original game and adds a bunch of miscellaneous ones in their place. Here’s the full list of trophies to get you ready for tomorrow’s release:
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Trophy List
Platinum – Is That All You Got?
Earn all available trophies for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.
Bronze – Back in the Saddle
Help train the local militia.
Bronze – Danger Close
Get hand picked for Shepherd’s elite squad.
Bronze – Cold Shoulder
Infiltrate the snowy mountain side base.
Bronze – Tag ’em and bag ’em
Find Rojas in the Favelas.
Bronze – Royale with Cheese
Defend Burger Town.
Bronze – Soap on a Rope
Storm the gulag.
Bronze – Desperate Times
Execute the plan to help the Americans.
Bronze – Whiskey Hotel
Take back Whiskey Hotel.
Bronze – The Pawn
Assault Makarov’s safehouse.
Bronze – Out of the Frying Pan…
Complete the mission in the airplane graveyard.
Silver – For the Record
Complete the single player campaign on any difficulty.
Gold – The Price of War
Complete the single player campaign on Hardened or Veteran difficulty.
Bronze – First Day of School
Complete ‘S.S.D.D.’ and ‘Team Player’ on Veteran difficulty.
Bronze – Black Diamond
Complete ‘Cliffhanger’ on Veteran difficulty.
Silver – Turistas
Complete ‘Takedown’ and ‘The Hornet’s Nest’ on Veteran difficulty.
Silver – Red Dawn
Complete ‘Wolverines!’ and ‘Exodus’ on Veteran difficulty.
Silver – Prisoner 627
Complete ‘The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday’ and ‘The Gulag’ on Veteran difficulty.
Bronze – Ends Justify the Means
Complete ‘Contingency’ on Veteran difficulty.
Silver – Homecoming
Complete ‘Of Their Own Accord’, ‘Second Sun’, and ‘Whiskey Hotel’ on Veteran difficulty.
Silver – Queen takes Rook
Complete ‘Loose Ends’ and ‘The Enemy of My Enemy’ on Veteran difficulty.
Bronze – Off the Grid
Complete ‘Just Like Old Times’ and ‘Endgame’ on Veteran difficulty.
Bronze – Pit Boss
Run The Pit in ‘S.S.D.D.’ and finish with a final time under 30 seconds.
Bronze – Ghost
Plant the C4 in ‘Cliffhanger’ without alerting or injuring anyone in the blizzard.
Bronze – Colonel Sanderson
Kill 7 chickens in under 10 seconds in ‘The Hornet’s Nest’.
Bronze – Ten plus foot-mobiles
Kill at least 10 enemies with one Predator Missile.
Bronze – Unnecessary Roughness
Use a Riot shield to beat down an enemy.
Bronze – Knock-knock
Kill 4 enemies with 4 shots during a slow-mo breach.
Bronze – Some Like it Hot
Kill 6 enemies in a row using a thermal weapon.
Bronze – Two Birds with One Stone
Kill 2 enemies with a single bullet.
Bronze – The Road Less Traveled
Collect 22 enemy intel items.
Bronze – Leave No Stone Unturned
Collect 45 enemy intel items.
Bronze – Drive By
Kill 20 enemies in a row while driving a vehicle.
Bronze – The Harder They Fall
Kill 2 rappelling enemies in a row before they land on their feet.
Bronze – Desperado
Kill 5 enemies in a row using 5 different weapons or attachments.
Bronze – Look Ma Two Hands
Kill 10 enemies in a row using akimbo weapons.
Bronze – No Rest For the Wary
Knife an enemy without him ever knowing you were there.
Bronze – Three-some
Kill at least 3 enemies with a single shot from a grenade launcher.
Bronze – Target Confirmed
Instruct the Honey Badger to kill 80 enemies in ‘Exodus’.
Bronze – Angel Savior
Do not get your Predator Drone destroyed in ‘Contingency’.
Silver – Do NOT push this button
Ring the red bell in both rooms and survive the attack.
Silver – The Student Surpasses the Master
Beat BX time in ‘S.S.D.D.’.
Silver – The Real Gun Game
Complete any mission but ‘S.S.D.D.’ and ‘Endgame’ without reloading weapons or using melee attacks.
Bronze – Precognitive Paranoia
Kill Shepherd.
Gold – Immortal
Complete every missions without dying or reloading to a checkpoint at any difficulty.
Bronze – Silent Skies
Destroy both BTRs without using Predator Drones in ‘Wolverines!’
Bronze – Clay-more
Kill 11 enemies using Claymores in ‘Loose Ends’.
Silver – Bird Hunter
Destroy 10 choppers using the Javelin Launcher in ‘Of Their Own Accord’.
Bronze – Hot Potato
Destroy the helicopter using frag grenades in ‘The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday’.
Bronze – Clown in Training
The U.S. Army Rangers ain’t no place for clowns.
Bronze – Headbanger
Kill an enemy with the impact damage from a frag grenade to the head.
[Source: PSN Profiles]