Following rumors, reports, and leaks earlier today that all but confirm Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is releasing tomorrow, we also got a drop of the trophy list thanks to trophy tracking sites that keep tabs on all new lists being uploaded to the PSN servers. The Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered trophy list includes a full suite of 51 trophies culminating in that coveted Platinum.

The list includes the expected non-missable story trophies along with the requirement to play on Veteran difficulty. There are also a variety of mission-specific tasks that will force you to play the game in certain ways, like completing segments under a time limit, using specific weapons, and one particular trophy somehow involving “clowns.”

About half of the list mirrors the original Modern Warfare 2, though the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered trophy list removes the Special Ops trophies from the original game and adds a bunch of miscellaneous ones in their place. Here’s the full list of trophies to get you ready for tomorrow’s release:

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Trophy List

Platinum – Is That All You Got?

Earn all available trophies for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.

Bronze – Back in the Saddle

Help train the local militia.

Bronze – Danger Close

Get hand picked for Shepherd’s elite squad.

Bronze – Cold Shoulder

Infiltrate the snowy mountain side base.

Bronze – Tag ’em and bag ’em

Find Rojas in the Favelas.

Bronze – Royale with Cheese

Defend Burger Town.

Bronze – Soap on a Rope

Storm the gulag.

Bronze – Desperate Times

Execute the plan to help the Americans.

Bronze – Whiskey Hotel

Take back Whiskey Hotel.

Bronze – The Pawn

Assault Makarov’s safehouse.

Bronze – Out of the Frying Pan…

Complete the mission in the airplane graveyard.

Silver – For the Record

Complete the single player campaign on any difficulty.

Gold – The Price of War

Complete the single player campaign on Hardened or Veteran difficulty.

Bronze – First Day of School

Complete ‘S.S.D.D.’ and ‘Team Player’ on Veteran difficulty.

Bronze – Black Diamond

Complete ‘Cliffhanger’ on Veteran difficulty.

Silver – Turistas

Complete ‘Takedown’ and ‘The Hornet’s Nest’ on Veteran difficulty.

Silver – Red Dawn

Complete ‘Wolverines!’ and ‘Exodus’ on Veteran difficulty.

Silver – Prisoner 627

Complete ‘The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday’ and ‘The Gulag’ on Veteran difficulty.

Bronze – Ends Justify the Means

Complete ‘Contingency’ on Veteran difficulty.

Silver – Homecoming

Complete ‘Of Their Own Accord’, ‘Second Sun’, and ‘Whiskey Hotel’ on Veteran difficulty.

Silver – Queen takes Rook

Complete ‘Loose Ends’ and ‘The Enemy of My Enemy’ on Veteran difficulty.

Bronze – Off the Grid

Complete ‘Just Like Old Times’ and ‘Endgame’ on Veteran difficulty.

Bronze – Pit Boss

Run The Pit in ‘S.S.D.D.’ and finish with a final time under 30 seconds.

Bronze – Ghost

Plant the C4 in ‘Cliffhanger’ without alerting or injuring anyone in the blizzard.

Bronze – Colonel Sanderson

Kill 7 chickens in under 10 seconds in ‘The Hornet’s Nest’.

Bronze – Ten plus foot-mobiles

Kill at least 10 enemies with one Predator Missile.

Bronze – Unnecessary Roughness

Use a Riot shield to beat down an enemy.

Bronze – Knock-knock

Kill 4 enemies with 4 shots during a slow-mo breach.

Bronze – Some Like it Hot

Kill 6 enemies in a row using a thermal weapon.

Bronze – Two Birds with One Stone

Kill 2 enemies with a single bullet.

Bronze – The Road Less Traveled

Collect 22 enemy intel items.

Bronze – Leave No Stone Unturned

Collect 45 enemy intel items.

Bronze – Drive By

Kill 20 enemies in a row while driving a vehicle.

Bronze – The Harder They Fall

Kill 2 rappelling enemies in a row before they land on their feet.

Bronze – Desperado

Kill 5 enemies in a row using 5 different weapons or attachments.

Bronze – Look Ma Two Hands

Kill 10 enemies in a row using akimbo weapons.

Bronze – No Rest For the Wary

Knife an enemy without him ever knowing you were there.

Bronze – Three-some

Kill at least 3 enemies with a single shot from a grenade launcher.

Bronze – Target Confirmed

Instruct the Honey Badger to kill 80 enemies in ‘Exodus’.

Bronze – Angel Savior

Do not get your Predator Drone destroyed in ‘Contingency’.

Silver – Do NOT push this button

Ring the red bell in both rooms and survive the attack.

Silver – The Student Surpasses the Master

Beat BX time in ‘S.S.D.D.’.

Silver – The Real Gun Game

Complete any mission but ‘S.S.D.D.’ and ‘Endgame’ without reloading weapons or using melee attacks.

Bronze – Precognitive Paranoia

Kill Shepherd.

Gold – Immortal

Complete every missions without dying or reloading to a checkpoint at any difficulty.

Bronze – Silent Skies

Destroy both BTRs without using Predator Drones in ‘Wolverines!’

Bronze – Clay-more

Kill 11 enemies using Claymores in ‘Loose Ends’.

Silver – Bird Hunter

Destroy 10 choppers using the Javelin Launcher in ‘Of Their Own Accord’.

Bronze – Hot Potato

Destroy the helicopter using frag grenades in ‘The Only Easy Day… Was Yesterday’.

Bronze – Clown in Training

The U.S. Army Rangers ain’t no place for clowns.

Bronze – Headbanger

Kill an enemy with the impact damage from a frag grenade to the head.

Will you be going for the platinum? What do you think of the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered trophy list? Let us know in the comments.

[Source: PSN Profiles]