After the announcement that Cyberpunk 2077 would indeed feature a multiplayer mode, some questioned why it wouldn’t be coming alongside the game’s release. After all, the project has been in development for at least six years. Much like all of CD Projekt RED’s projects, the multiplayer mode in Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot of thought and effort put into it, with the members of the team wanting to make sure it fits into the game’s narrative. That’s why it won’t be coming on day one.

CD Projekt RED Level Designer Max Pears explained that the team is committing to the game’s multiplayer mode and shed a little light on why it wouldn’t be launching with the game:

I can’t say too much on it because it’s still going through its process, but it’s about making sure that multiplayer fits in with the lore of the world and it feels right. It’s about making sure it fits in with who we are as a company as well, because story is so important to us, plus it needs to fit in with how we design and deliver games. That’s why it was so important to go through the R&D process with it, to make sure that we’re not just throwing something in and that it feels like a CD Projekt Red multiplayer that has our beliefs and design philosophy. We’ve still got work going on and we’re hiring to make sure that we get the right people for the job. The main focus is still single-player right now and we’re making sure that people understand that this world is more than big enough for single-player.

It will be interesting to see how the game’s multiplayer ties into its story. Since we don’t know a lot about Cyberpunk 2077, it’s tough to imagine what the multiplayer will look like exactly, but it’s comforting to know CD Projekt RED is putting so much care into it.

