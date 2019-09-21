A Borderlands 3 hot fix that went live a day ago has patched out the loot cave that players had been exploiting since the game’s release. Gearbox has said that it wants to keep the loot grind experience “fresh” and wants to “spread some of the glory of loot explosions to the other areas and other enemies to hunt.”

In a post on its official forum, the developer promised to continue releasing “micropatches” in between Borderlands 3‘s major updates – the first of which will go live next week. This will be done with the aim of tuning the game quickly rather than making players wait for updates, and rolling out incremental improvements.

Patch notes for the recent hot fix are as follows:

Bug Fixes

Yellow paint has been added to Ambermire to mark a more obvious path to complete the Sabotage Crew Challenge.

The New-U Station in front of the Halcyon Suborbital Spaceport (used during the “Space-Laser Tag” Mission) in the Meridian Metroplex now has a larger activation range.

The New-U Station in front of Titan’s Gate (used during the “Atlas, At Last” Mission) in the Meridian Metroplex now has a larger activation range.

The first Guardian a player runs into during the “Beneath the Meridian” mission is no longer over-leveled.

The Eridian chest by the Grotto in the Jakob’s Estate is no longer invisible.

Balance Updates

Eridium crystals in Voracious Canopy grow less frequently.

The amount of loot drops have been scaled down in Mayhem Mode.

Torgue shotgun sticky damage has been reduced.

E-Tech shotgun elemental damage has been reduced from “flesh off your bones” to “a lot”.

Chupacabratch dropped too much of his hard-earned loot.

Adjusted spawn rate of Loot Tinks in Mansion. They’re special again.

Removed pain-sounds from Troy for his boss fight.

