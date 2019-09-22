Crystal Dynamics has shed some light on Natasha Romanova aka Black Widow in the upcoming Marvel’s Avengers video game, explaining how the studio is approaching the character’s gameplay and combat abilities.

Lead Combat Designer, Vince Napoli, has said that Black Widow’s gameplay mechanics will suit her “complex and nuanced” personality. The character, who is voiced by Laura Bailey, will have a variety of gadgets and weapons at her disposal alongside her iconic Widow’s Bite.

Napoli added:

In a manner that is fitting of a trained assassin, Widow’s gameplay loop is all about creating & exploiting enemy vulnerabilities. Whether attacking enemies from behind or putting enemies into stun states that lead to quick take downs, playing Black Widow is about efficiency. For example, when utilizing her grapple correctly, it’s both a pre-emptive defensive attack designed to counter enemies before they strike, as well as a move to initiate combat at large distances from the ground or in air. As versatile as she is deadly, Widow is just as effective from a distance as she is up-close and personal. Regardless of how you choose to play Widow – whether you’re focusing on subterfuge or style, gadgets or guns – her combat and gameplay style always feels distinct.

Check out Black Widow in action below:

Natasha’s training and innate capability to keep cool in any situation is augmented by an array of gadgets, tools, weapons, & attacks for every scenario; including a variety of grenades, ammo types, grappling hooks, stun batons, & of course her iconic Widow’s Bite! pic.twitter.com/cQDP64mCjs — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 21, 2019

Marvel’s Avengers will release on May 15, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

[Source: Marvel’s Avengers (Twitter)]