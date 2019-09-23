Ubisoft has a ton in store for Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s first year of content. As with many games as a service, content will be pumped out to extend the game’s lifespan, with free and paid expansions making their way into the game. You can look forward to new adventures, raids, new classes (one added with each “episode” or season of content), special events, and more, all within the game’s first year.

As part of the game’s Year 1 content, players will be able to enjoy a series of three episodes, starting with Operation Greenstone on day one. This episode will run until January 2020 and will feature a new raid called Project Titan. This will send you to a deadly volcano to face off against an onslaught of enemies.

In addition, a special Live Event will add none other than the T-800 Terminator who comes from the future to destroy Auroa. This event will last one month and will reward you with special in-game goodies.

Episode 1 will see the addition of the Engineer class as well, with Year 1 Pass owners getting one-week early access to it.

Episode 2 will feature a new adventure called Deep State, which adds over five hours of addition content that expands the game’s story. But that’s not all: New classes, Faction Missions, maps, and a ton more will be added with Episode 2. It begins in February of 2020 and lasts until May 2020.

Finally, starting in June of 2020, players will be able to participate in Episode 3, Transcendence. Much like the previous episodes, this will include new story content, the third new class, raid, PvP map, and more, though Ubisoft isn’t saying much about the specifics yet, so stay tuned for more details.

The contents of the Year 1 Pass are listed below:

Access to the two Year 1 adventures and their rewards (non-owners can be invited to play the entire mission)

One-week early access to the three new classes and instant unlock

Siren’s Call Mission coming day one

Special Operation Forces pack, which includes: Scorpio Scout | Quiet Blueprint 1400 Skell Credits to craft the blueprint once at Maria’s shop or a bivouac Covered ACH Crye G3 Combat Pants Cross Draw Vest



Keep in mind that all Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game include the Year 1 Pass.

You can preorder Ghost Recon Breakpoint from Amazon. It releases on October 4, 2019.

[Source: Ubisoft]

