To celebrate Triple Force Friday Global Reveal, EA and Respawn will be showing off more Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in a brand new trailer on September 26, 2019. Although the next generation of Star Wars products will be shown off on September 27th, a new Jedi: Fallen Order trailer will kick things off the day prior starting at 2 pm EST. You will be able to catch it on Twitch, Mixer, or YouTube.

Triple Force Friday will introduce a new line of Star Wars products focusing on the new film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the new TV series Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and the aforementioned Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. These will likely include new toys and action figure announcements

In addition, Cameron Monaghan, known for his roles on Gotham and Shameless, will make an appearance. He will be the voice of protagonist Cal Kestis in Jedi: Fallen Order. Kestis is a Jedi Padawan who is on the run from the Galactic Empire. In the game, he’ll engage in hand-to-hand combat, explore non-linear levels, and hone your powers as a Jedi.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will be released on November 15, 2019 for PS4 and other platforms. You can preorder it through Amazon here.

Are you excited for the new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order trailer? What are you hoping to see from it? Let us know!

[Source: Electronic Arts]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.