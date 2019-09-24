Here’s a story you don’t hear everyday: A series of Fallout Power Armor helmets have been recalled due to potential mold exposure. These items are at risk for causing respiratory infections in those with mold allergies, weak lungs, or compromised immune systems. Originally sold by GameStop in June 2019, all buyers are encouraged to contact the retailer to receive a full refund. GameStop has a procedure in place to refund the helmets and are well aware of the situation.

Buys can contact GameStop at at 800-883-8895 from 9 am to 5 pm ET Monday through Friday or email [email protected] with “Product Recall” as the email subject. In addition, you can visit GameStop’s website for more information.

There are reportedly around 20,000 of these out in the wild, which could be a potentially dangerous threat to a large group of people. As of September 24, 2019, no injuries or incidents have been reported pertaining to the items.

Interestingly, this isn’t the only issue the Fallout series has had with physical goods. For the launch of Fallout 76, those who purchased the game’s Power Armor Edition were supposed to get a canvas bag, but instead received a cheap nylon one. This led to a lot of angry customers. It was such a widespread issue, that it took Bethesda over seven months to get it all sorted and finally issued out replacement bags to all who purchased the Power Armor Edition.

What do you make of the recalled Fallout helmets? Did you purchase one? Let us know your thoughts.

[Source: CPSC]